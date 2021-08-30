Ronnie Bell Draws Praise from Teammates

Juniors Cade McNamara and Mike Sainristil give praise for Ronnie Bell's playing and leadership ability as they spoke before the media on Monday afternoon.

Senior and newly-minted captain Ronnie Bell did not appear before the media Monday afternoon, but his teammates who did make appearances heaped praise on Bell as both a player and a leader.

When asked to describe his fellow wide receiver’s strengths, junior Mike Sainristil spoke volumes in a single sentence.

“A lot,” Sainristil said with a wry smile, “Ronnie’s really good at a lot.”

Sainristil’s statement didn’t come with any details, but Bell’s on-field performances certainly fill in the blanks. After earning Team Rookie of the Year (Offense) honors in his true freshman season, Bell has led all Michigan receivers in both catches and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

Coming off those two team-leading campaigns, expectations for Bell are as high as ever, but his starting quarterback, junior Cade McNamara, has no doubt that Bell will meet that elevated bar.

“Ronnie Bell can jump out of the gym,” McNamara said. “He can make every catch.”

As highly as his teammates think of Bell’s playing ability, their comments show that they hold his leadership qualities in equal regard.

“Just his drive, you know,” Sainristil said in reference to what qualities make Bell a good captain. “Ronnie will come in day in and day out, and he’ll work. You won’t hear him complaining around the building. Ronnie does talk, but he leads a lot by action.”

Entering his fourth season, Bell has been around the block as a player. And while bearing the responsibilities of captaincy will be a new challenge for the senior, McNamara sees that he has already slotted into the new role well.

“He’s been a guy who’s consistently been a positive energy in the locker room,” McNamara said. “He’s probably one of the most liked guys on the team for sure. He’s super competitive, and he displays that on a consistent basis. He’s been around the team. He’s seen a lot, and I think the guys recognize that.”

Sainristil mentioned to the media that the Wolverines “like ‘doers,’ not ‘sayers,’” and it is clear that Bell’s teammates view him as fitting squarely into the former category.

“For me, he’s a guy who is always willing to get some extra work,” McNamara said. “And for someone in myself who is always trying to throw more, I can always count on Ronnie to be there.”