Cameron McGrone, Josh Ross And Michael Barrett Make Up A Scary Trio

"I'm just scared for everybody else, honestly."

That's how confident junior linebacker Cameron McGrone is about himself and his fellow backers, redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett. McGrone and Barrett came in together, while Ross has a year of experience on them. Regardless of class, the trio is extremely close and has dreamed about playing together since arriving in Ann Arbor. In one month, that dream will come true.

McGrone talked about where they rank among linebacker groups in the country, how ready Barrett is for his first chance at significant snaps and what it's like playing alongside of Ross, really for the first time.