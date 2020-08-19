SI.com
Carlo Kemp On How Different Players Are Feeling The Cancellation Differently

BrandonBrown

A week ago, I put together an article outlining the five most ticked off Wolverines in the wake of the cancelled season. Certain players are certainly feeling the cancellation more than others. Is it the seniors who were getting ready for their final season? Is it the incoming freshmen who just want to get their careers going? Is it guys like Chris Evans, Andrew Stueber and Josh Ross who missed all or most of last year?

Today, I got a chance to ask fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp about that dynamic and also asked him to explain how he's keeping morale high as a senior, leader and captain. 

Football

McCarthy, Worthy, Crippen And Anthony To Enroll Early At Michigan

Several Michigan commits have already decided to enroll early at Michigan, and a handful of other pledges are likely to join them before all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Nick Eubanks Talks Michigan Protocols, A Potential Return, Upcoming Decisions, More

Fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks has a lot to think about in the wake of the cancelled 2020 season.

BrandonBrown

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: Elite Edge Rushers On Michigan's D-Line

Though the Big Ten's fall 2020 season in canceled, Michigan has a pair of high level defensive ends that were poised for dominant seasons.

Eric Rutter

Breaking Down Jalen Mayfield's Decision, Looking Ahead At Offensive Line Rotation

Jalen Mayfield is done at Michigan making Ed Warinner's tough job even tougher.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Target Film Study: Kamari Lassiter

Michigan extended an offer to 2021 athlete Kamari Lassiter on Tuesday, and he looks like a strong, physical member of the secondary at the next level.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Jalen Mayfield Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

After starting just one year at Michigan, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield has announced he'll go pro in 2021.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Offers Physical 2021 Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

With a need for at least one more defensive back in the 2021 class, Michigan is looking to Kamari Lassiter to potentially fill that spot.

Eric Rutter

How Realistic Is A Spring Football Season In 2021?

After the Big Ten announced that its newly released football season would not take place, questions circulated on whether or not a schedule could take place in the Spring.

Eric Rutter

Even if Big Ten Decision Ends Up Right, Early Bailout Unrest Will Linger for Warren

It's really starting to feel like the Big Ten pulled the plug too early.

BrandonBrown

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: The Quarterback Battle

Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton were set to duke it out.

BrandonBrown

