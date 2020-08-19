Carlo Kemp On How Different Players Are Feeling The Cancellation Differently

A week ago, I put together an article outlining the five most ticked off Wolverines in the wake of the cancelled season. Certain players are certainly feeling the cancellation more than others. Is it the seniors who were getting ready for their final season? Is it the incoming freshmen who just want to get their careers going? Is it guys like Chris Evans, Andrew Stueber and Josh Ross who missed all or most of last year?

Today, I got a chance to ask fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp about that dynamic and also asked him to explain how he's keeping morale high as a senior, leader and captain.