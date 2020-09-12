SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Chris Evans Is Easy To Root For

BrandonBrown

Fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans was billed as a high-character kid coming out of high school. He was a good student, a humble young man and a terrific football player at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He then burst onto the scene as a true freshman on the field and almost immediately started using his star power and platform to get involved with young players as a 7-on-7 coach. He had two more productive years in Ann Arbor and then he made a mistake ahead of least season.

Specific details were never really discussed, but Evans did something academically that resulted in him being removed from school and the football program. He wasn't sure if he'd ever be a student or football player at Michigan again, but he didn't let that derail his future.

Evans explained exactly what he went through last year as he worked multiple jobs, worked out and worked towards returning to U-M as a student and football player.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Return To Play Vote Tabbed For Sunday

Reports have circulated that the Big Ten could hold a vote this weekend about whether or not to play football this fall.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Going After 2022's Top-Ranked Prospect Walter Nolen

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen landed an offer from Michigan over the past week. Find out why U-M could be a good fit for the top-ranked talent.

Eric Rutter

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

CJK5H

From The Film Room: Tyler Martin

Tyler Martin has been crushing people and making plays on offense since he was in middle school.

BrandonBrown

Tyler Martin Is A Wolverine

Michigan has commitment No. 2 in the 2022 class.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Offers 2022 Stud Dual-Threat Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Michigan has a pretty stout 2022 quarterback board already but Wimsatt is too good not to offer.

BrandonBrown

2022 LB Stone Blanton Loves Michigan's Culture

New Michigan offer recipient Stone Blanton talks about how glad he is to receive a scholarship from the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

Prominent Michigan Men Voice Opinions Opposing President Schlissel

It seems like everyone except University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel wants the Wolverines to play football this fall.

BrandonBrown

by

Jedaharris

Is The Big Ten Eyeing A Mid-October Return?

It seems like everyone wants Big Ten football to return, but when can that happen?

BrandonBrown

James Franklin Echoes Wolverines' Sentiments On Big Ten Postponement

After several former U-M football players spoke out in disapproval of the Big Ten, Penn State head coach James Franklin followed a similar route shortly thereafter.

Eric Rutter