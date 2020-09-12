Chris Evans Is Easy To Root For

Fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans was billed as a high-character kid coming out of high school. He was a good student, a humble young man and a terrific football player at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He then burst onto the scene as a true freshman on the field and almost immediately started using his star power and platform to get involved with young players as a 7-on-7 coach. He had two more productive years in Ann Arbor and then he made a mistake ahead of least season.

Specific details were never really discussed, but Evans did something academically that resulted in him being removed from school and the football program. He wasn't sure if he'd ever be a student or football player at Michigan again, but he didn't let that derail his future.

Evans explained exactly what he went through last year as he worked multiple jobs, worked out and worked towards returning to U-M as a student and football player.