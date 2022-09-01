Fan-Led Wednesday, Michigan vs. Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterbacks

With just a few days left until Michigan's 2022 season starts, it's time to start taking a look at the Colorado State Rams. The Rams aren't nearly as talented as Michigan but they are expected to throw the ball a ton under new head coach Jay Norvell. Because of that, things could get interesting for U-M on defense. Defending such a pass-heavy team can be tricky, but it can also be a great learning experience and a chance for Michigan's new pass rushers and veteran cornerbacks to shine. Sprinkle in some talented freshmen like Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Derrick Moore and you have what could be a very entertaining game even if it does get out of hand.

Plus, we take on dozens and dozens of fan-generated questions. From stat predictions, to breakout players, to questions about the RV and even some discussion about who would win a quarterback battle between Chris and Brandon, the fan-led portion of the podcast is now a staple of the Wednesday night show. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.