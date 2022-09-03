Make Your Pick: Colorado State at Michigan

Michigan begins its defense of the Big Ten Conference against a Mountain West member in Colorado State on Saturday and should cruise to victory. The Wolverines are 30.5-point favorites over the Rams and currently have a 97.6% chance of winning according to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Cade McNamara will start, the running backs should feast and the fast, talented and somewhat inexperienced defense will be able to show everyone just how capable they are. A victory is almost a certainty, but the margin of victory is always fun to debate...

Chris Breiler

Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State in what will likely be a very one-sided contest. The Wolverines have what could be one of the best offensive units in the country and a defense that is eager to prove its worth. This one gets ugly quickly.

Michigan 63, Colorado State 10

Brandon Brown

There's a lot of newness surrounding the Colorado State program but unfortunately, not much of it is positive. Jay Norvell comes over from Nevada, which is a slightly positive upgrade, but viewed by most as a lateral move. Quarterback Clay Millen followed Norvell to CSU from Nevada, but didn't play while with the Wolfpack last year. Colorado State's offensive line is new and not necessarily improved and the defense is pretty disruptive, but probably not against an offensive line like Michigan's.

The Wolverines are much more talented, at home and ready to make an impression after a magical 2021 campaign. New Wolverine coordinators are going to want to set the tone early and they have the horses to do so. McNamara is starting and should be very sharp, but he might not have to do much. It should be a big day for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as U-M rolls in Ann Arbor.

Since CSU is expected to air it out, I see one touchdown "when it counts" and one garbage score late, with a random field goal sprinkled in there. Michigan, on the other hand, will score early and often before letting up and will cruise to a big, spread-covering win to get to 1-0.

Michigan 56, Colorado State 17