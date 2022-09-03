Skip to main content

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

Michigan had a couple of big plays, but also leaned on CSU en route to an easy victory in the 2022 season opener.

Michigan wasn't exactly slow out of the gate, but they sure were steady in the opener against Colorado State. Whether it was short passes turned into long gains, medium-length runs by Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy or a defensive touchdown, Michigan just put points on the board all day long en route to a 51-7 win over the Rams.

Offensively, the Wolverines' most productive player was probably running back Blake Corum, who finished the afternoon with 76 yards and a score on 13 carries. Donovan Edwards was right there as well with 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown himself. Through the air, Roman Wilson turned a bubble screen into a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him the most receiving yards on the day with 65. JJ McCarthy didn't play a ton, but he entered the game in the third quarter, kept the ball on a zone read and raced 20 yards to the end zone. He was impressive on a couple of other runs and went 4-for-4 through the air as well. All in all, the offense was quite balanced and extremely effective, even though it might not have been quite as explosive as most envisioned against an inferior opponent.

On defense, Michigan was stout stout. Everyone thought that Colorado State would at least throw the ball a lot and potentially put up some yards and maybe score more than once, but that simply didn't happen. The Wolverines were in the backfield all day long and got to CSU quarterback Clay Millen seven times. They kept the "air raid" passing attack to just 137 yards and the entire offense to just 219 yards total. Throw in the early pick by sophomore safety Rod Moore, and the scoop and score by cornerback DJ Turner, and you have what was a dominant defensive performance by new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit.

Up next for Michigan is Hawaii, which will be JJ McCarthy's first start. The sophomore proved why he's so exciting against the Rams and will have a huge stage, at night, all to himself against the Rainbow Warriors. Buckle up.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

rod moore rj moten michigan defense
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Defense Leads The Way In Win Over CSU

By Brandon Brown
mike morris
Football

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell jim harbaugh
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
michigan stadium
Football

Make Your Pick: Colorado State at Michigan

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell
Football

Preview And Action: Michigan Expected To Pound Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell colorado state rv
Football

Fan-Led Wednesday, Michigan vs. Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterbacks

By Brandon Brown
IMG_5572
Football

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About The Quarterback Situation

By Brandon Brown
cade mcnamara jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan vs. Colorado State Game Week, Jim Harbaugh Depth Chart, Quarterback Battle

By Brandon Brown