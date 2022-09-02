Preview And Action: Michigan Expected To Pound Colorado State

Michigan is a monstrous 30.5-point favorite against Colorado State so it's going to take a minor miracle for the Rams to upset the Wolverines. The Rams are coming to Ann Arbor under first-year head coach Jay Norvell, who took over for the fired Steve Addazio and he certainly has his work cut out for him in contest No. 1.

When: Saturday at 12 noon ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Rams On Offense

Colorado State is expected to air it out in 2022. Norvell came over from Nevada and was able to bring a few key players with him including quarterback Clay Millen and wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall. Millen barely played last year at Nevada as a true freshman backup, so his first real action is going to be in front of 110,000 and against the most talented defense he's going to face all year. Not ideal for the 6-3, 210-pounder. Millen was a pretty big time recruit, but tomorrow is going to be something he's never seen before and might never see again. Throw in the fact that Millen will be playing behind a completely rebuilt offensive line and it could be a long day for the youngster.

The Rams On Defense

The Rams were also able to hit the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball, but return linebackers Cam'Ron Carter and Daquan Jackson from last year's team as well. Carter and Jackson piled up 184 tackles last season so they'll obviously be a big part of what Norvell does on D even though they aren't "his guys".

If You're A Betting Man...

All of the following betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CSU: (+1600) | MICH: (-4500)

Spread: CSU: +30.5 (-105) | MICH: 30.5 (-115)

Total: 61.5 — Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Michigan enters this contest as the huge favorite on the moneyline and the spread. This 12:00 p.m. ET clash also features a total of 61.5, which has moved up sharply from the opener of 58.5.

Betting Trends

- Michigan has covered 13 of its last 18 as a home favorite.

- Michigan was 2-0 against the spread (ATS) as the home favorite last year vs non-Power 5 teams, scoring 47 and 63 points

- The under is 12-3 in Colorado's last 15 games as an underdog of more than 14 points

- Norvell coached teams are 18-11 ATS as an underdog including 9-0 ATS the last nine games