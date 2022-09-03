Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Colorado State

Michigan's 2022 opener isn't expected to be a daunting one but the Colorado State Rams are intriguing because they're going to throw the ball a ton. Michigan is loaded on offense, potentially loaded on defense and eager to prove that last year wasn't a fluke. Throw in the weird quarterback situation and you do have the makings of some intriguing football even though the opponents aren't very formidable.

1. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will both score a touchdown

Michigan's offensive line is expected to be dominant and Corum and Edwards are special, so this one might happen in the first quarter. If last year's approach was any sign of things to expect, Michigan is going to run, run often and run well. If it plays out like that, both backs will find the end zone today against the Rams.

2. Cade McNamara will throw less than 18 times

As explained in the first prediction, Michigan is simply not going to need to throw very often. Will they given the starting quarterback situation? Maybe, but I don't see Jim Harbaugh wavering from what worked so well last year especially against a team like Colorado State.

3. Michigan will not turn the ball over

Turnovers are always hard to predict or imagine, but with what I think should be a pretty vanilla approach with a lot of handoffs, I just don't see Michigan getting loose with the ball. McNamara is notorious for taking care of the ball and Corum and Edwards are going to have it in their hands a lot via handoffs. I just don't see U-M getting into much trouble when it comes to ball security.

4. Michigan will record 4+ sacks

This is one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding U-M football this year. With Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo now playing on Sundays, who will get after the quarterback? It sounds like it's going to be more of a committee this year, but today against a subpar offensive line, I see several winged helmets getting after the QB.

5. Michigan will cover the 30.5-point spread

With everything above combined, Michigan should cruise to victory. I would just about guarantee that U-M will be up by at least 31 points at some point in the game, but later on when the backups and walk-ons are in, maybe the Rams sneak a few scores in. That's the only way I can see CSU putting any points on the board.