Doctors Weigh In On Paused Football Activities, Cancelled Maryland Game

Medical Professionals Weigh In On Paused Football Activities, Cancelled Maryland Game

Michigan has done a great job keeping positive tests down but COVID finally caught up with the football team ahead of the game against Maryland.
Earlier in the week Michigan shifted to an all-virtual schedule due to presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Within a couple days of making that decision and more positives, the Maryland game was cancelled. 

Senior Associate AD and Chief Health & Welfare Officer Darryl Conway and physician Sami Rifat both weighed in to explain how Michigan got here, why the cancellation is appropriate and what needs to happen in order for football to resume.

