WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Announces Ticket Policies for 2020 Football Season

BrandonBrown

The University of Michigan Athletic Department sent out a release regarding its ticket and season ticket policy as of right now with the understanding that there might not be football this season. Here's that release in its entirety:

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Wednesday, July 15) that if U-M is able to have a 2020 football season, the capacity of Michigan Stadium will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A final decision on capacity will be made at a later date in consultation with medical experts, University leadership, the Big Ten Conference, and government officials/agencies.

"We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium," said Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time."

As a result, the following policies will be in effect for the 2020 football season:

  • There will be no football season tickets. Status as a season ticket holder remains unchanged, and season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be NO ticket sales to the general public.
  • For season ticket holders who elected to adjust their season ticket location/quantity during the June upgrade period, that new location/quantity will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized.
  • In the event that Michigan is able to have fans at any sporting event this season, all forms of ticketing will move to a mobile platform.

Season ticket holders will have three options to choose from regarding their previous payments for Preferred Seat Contributions (PSC) and season tickets: convert the previous payment to a tax-deductible athletic gift, apply payments toward the 2021 season, or request a refund. Once a final decision on the football season is made, the athletic ticket office will follow up with additional details on how to request the option for PSC and season tickets. Season ticket holders do not need to take any action at this time.

Additional communication regarding all ticketing scenarios will be distributed at a later date.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Angelo Brizzi Puts Michigan In Top Group

One of Michigan's top point guard targets is still considering the Wolverines after trimming his list.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Freshmen Faces: Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis is another versatile defensive lineman out of Michigan's 2020 class.

BrandonBrown

Sports Illustrated Unveils 1,000-plus Candidates for 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets.

SI Staff

SI All-American Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commitments And Targets

Highlights and evaluations of the top recruits considering the Michigan Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

What Makes J.J. McCarthy Michigan's Latest Cant-Miss Prospect?

There is a palpable amount of hype around Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, but if you ask those who know him that best, there is good reason for that.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

2022 Recruiting Roundup: U-M In Top Six For Braelon Allen, Offer Out To Peter Taoipu

The Wolverines have been active in recruiting both 2021 and 2022 prospects, and Wolverine Digest has an update about a pair of big targets for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Gemon Green In 2020

Michigan is going to need to find some depth at cornerback in 2020.

BrandonBrown

How Worthy Is Nico Collins To Wear The No. 1 Jersey?

Nico Collins will wear the No. 1 jersey. Is he worthy? Among the seven receivers to wear it after Anthony Carter, we rank them based on their worthiness.

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Kris Jenkins Jr.

Kris Jenkins Jr. has a chance to be pretty valuable at Michigan.

BrandonBrown

2022 Running Back George Pettaway Looking To Visit After Picking Up Michigan Offer

With a fresh Michigan offer under his belt, junior four-star running back George Pettaway is interested in learning more about the U-M program and taking a visit to campus would help him do just that.

Eric Rutter