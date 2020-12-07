A True Freshman Could Make History Against The Buckeyes This Weekend

If the game against Ohio State is played, there could be a new pioneer for Michigan football.

The last time Michigan started a true freshman at quarterback on the road against the Buckeyes was 16 years ago when Chad Henne did it in 2004. The last time a Michigan quarterback got their first start on the road against Ohio State in the modern era? Never.

That all might change this weekend if Michigan and Ohio State do indeed meet in Columbus as scheduled.

With uncertainty surrounding the health of both Cade McNamara and Joe Milton, rumors have begun to swirl around that true freshman Dan Villari is set to make his first college football start inside of the Horseshoe against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. If the game does proceed as scheduled, and Villari does get the nod, he will become the first quarterback in Michigan Football history to start their first game on the road in Columbus.

Villari’s path to Ann Arbor wasn’t filled with the typical fanfare you might expect from a Michigan quarterback recruit. Rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Villari didn’t hold a single offer from a Power 5 program. That all changed when JD Johnson, Michigan’s only quarterback recruit in the 2020 class, learned of a medical condition that would require him to retire early from the game of football. As a result, Michigan had very little time to find a replacement and secure a quarterback in the 2020 class.

That’s when they found Villari.

The big-bodied quarterback is 6-4, 227 pounds and a tremendous athlete. He’s listed as a pro-style quarterback, but he’s mobile enough to do damage with his legs. As a senior at Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge, Villari threw for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns against just one interception, while rushing for 1,522 yards with 25 touchdowns. He led the Red Devils to the Class III Championship game where he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards en route to a 56-20 win. As a result of his senior year production, Villari was took home the Don Snyder Award which is given to the top quarterback and MVP of the Class III Conference.

When you watch Villari’s film, it’s hard to explain why he was such an under-the-radar prospect coming out of high school. Not only does he have the physical abilities you look for in a quarterback, he’s also got that confidence and swagger that you would expect from a New York product.

If Jim Harbaugh does end up calling on Villari to open the game in Columbus, he’ll have a shot at becoming a Michigan legend in his very first game — and in the biggest game of all.

Welcome to college football, kid.