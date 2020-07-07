Freshmen Faces: Darrion Green-Warren

Torance (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren is the only true, boundary corner in Michigan's 2020 class. Four-star cornerback Andre Seldon is slated as more of a nickel corner, making Green-Warren an extremely important prospect within the class.

At 6-0, 183 pounds, Green-Warren has great size and length and has been playing big time football since his sophomore season in high school. He started on both of Santa Ana Mater Dei’s state championship teams as a sophomore and junior before transferring to Narbonne as a senior.

After three productive years as a top flight recruit, Green-Warren came out of high school as the No. 189 overall prospect nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

Recruitment

Green-Warren was a big name on the recruiting trail for more than three years as a young starter on one of the best high school teams in the country. As a prep star, Green-Warren reeled in more than 25 offers from schools like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Wisconsin and others.

Green-Warren routinely cited the staff's ability to put players in the league and the defensive scheme for cornerbacks as the main reasons why he picked the Wolverines.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Green-Warren isn't the fastest player on the field but he's long, big and physical, which really makes him tough to deal with when trying to gain separation or get a step on him. He's got a great frame to add muscle and strength and should only get better with time in the program.

When describing Green-Warren's game I immediately thought of Marcus Peters of the Baltimore Ravens. Peters is listed at 6-0, 195 pounds, which is probably exactly where Green-Warren will be in a year or two. Like Green-Warren, Peters also makes plays and covers receivers well because of his tenacity, length and physicality more than he does with explosive athleticism. Neither Peters or Green-Warren are slow by any means, but they often won't be the fastest skill player on the field.

Green-Warren is also a gamer. After playing for Mater Dei for two years, and then Narbonne as a senior, he has already squared off against some really good wide receivers and will not be shell shocked by playing at Michigan.

2020 Outlook

Michigan isn't exactly stacked at the cornerback position, but with starter Ambry Thomas and likely starter Vincent Gray both ready for a big year, the top two spots are locked up. Behind them are second-year players DJ Turner and Jalen Perry, who have both been praised by cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich in the past. Throw in third-year man Gemon Green and it just doesn't seem like Green-Warren will be needed or ready to get onto the field.



I expect Green-Warren to redshirt, put on a bit of muscle and gain a step or two in the speed and explosion department before pushing for time in 2021.