Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Set To Make Return

After a freak injury sidelined him for several months, it appears as though the former Michigan star is close to a full return.

A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week. 

By the time the 2021 season had come to an end, Ojabo was considered a sure-fire first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft until a freak injury during his pro-day last March changed everything. Instead of hearing his name called on the first day of the draft, Ojabo's torn achilles would cause him to slip into the second round of the draft where he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens (45th overall pick). 

After months of rehab, it appears as though Ojabo is finally ready to make his return to the football field. 

Not only is Ojabo's return a welcome sight for Ravens fans who have high hopes based on what they saw in Ann Arbor, it's also a welcome sight for Michigan fans who undoubtedly have a rooting interest in his success beyond Michigan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Helmet
Football

Former Wolverine Set To Make Return

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy
Football

JJ’s Preparation And Mindset Ahead Of Penn State

By Joshua Messe
jj mccarthy jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan vs. Penn State, Fan-Led Wednesday, JJ McCarthy And The U-M Offense

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 10, 2022

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health

By Christopher Breiler
ronnie bell
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221008_232130552
Football

Mike Sainristil Continues To Shine

By Brandon Brown
mike hart
Football

Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart

By Brandon Brown