Former Wolverine Set To Make Return

A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week.

By the time the 2021 season had come to an end, Ojabo was considered a sure-fire first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft until a freak injury during his pro-day last March changed everything. Instead of hearing his name called on the first day of the draft, Ojabo's torn achilles would cause him to slip into the second round of the draft where he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens (45th overall pick).

After months of rehab, it appears as though Ojabo is finally ready to make his return to the football field.

Not only is Ojabo's return a welcome sight for Ravens fans who have high hopes based on what they saw in Ann Arbor, it's also a welcome sight for Michigan fans who undoubtedly have a rooting interest in his success beyond Michigan.