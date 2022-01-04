League Bound: Ojabo Makes It Official

After putting together a stellar 2021 campaign, the junior edge-rusher has announced that he's taking the next step in his career by entering the NFL Draft.

It's not necessarily the news most Michigan fans were hoping to hear, but it's certainly news that most Michigan fans expected to hear.

On Tuesday, junior linebacker David Ojabo announced that he would be entering his name into the 2022 NFL Draft. You can read the full announcement below.

I would like to start off by giving praise to God for my steps and leading me to this point in my life.

To My Family:

Mom, Dad, Victor Jr., Victoria. Thank you for the unconditional love. You guys blindly believed my vision as a 15-year-old and I am forever grateful.

To Michigan:

Coach Harbaugh took a chance on a kid who had only played the sport for a year. I am eternally grateful for that opportunity. Thank you to the Michigan coaches and staff for accepting me with open arms. Thank you to my brothers on the team who made me feel at home every day, was a pleasure working with you guys. Lastly, thank you Ms. Todd for making me feel at home from Day 1.

To Blair Academy:

Thank you for accepting me for who I was. The transition from Scotland to America was no easy task. Thank you coach Saylor for letting me give football a chance. Thank you coach Coyle for taking me under your wing. Lastly, thank you Ms. Tillman for keeping me within your reach at all times.

After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I have decided to decalre for the 2022 NFL Draft.