Ojabo Suffers Injury At U-M Pro Day

Former Michigan linebacker David Ojabo appeared to suffer a leg injury during Friday's Pro Day at the University of Michigan.

It's certainly not the news you wanted to hear coming out of Michigan's Pro Day workout on Friday.

As NFL coaches and scouts gathered in Ann Arbor to watch a whole host of Wolverines showcase their skills, projected first-round pick David Ojabo went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. The incident occurred during one of the pass-rushing drills and Ojabo would require assistance in getting off of the field.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network reported that Ojabo was clinching his left leg before being helped off of the field.

Ojabo finished the 2021 season with 11 sacks and set a new U-M record for forced-fumbles in a season (5).

We'll provide further updates on the injury as they become available.