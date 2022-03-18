Skip to main content

Ojabo Suffers Injury At U-M Pro Day

Former Michigan linebacker David Ojabo appeared to suffer a leg injury during Friday's Pro Day at the University of Michigan.

It's certainly not the news you wanted to hear coming out of Michigan's Pro Day workout on Friday. 

As NFL coaches and scouts gathered in Ann Arbor to watch a whole host of Wolverines showcase their skills, projected first-round pick David Ojabo went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. The incident occurred during one of the pass-rushing drills and Ojabo would require assistance in getting off of the field.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network reported that Ojabo was clinching his left leg before being helped off of the field. 

Ojabo finished the 2021 season with 11 sacks and set a new U-M record for forced-fumbles in a season (5). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We'll provide further updates on the injury as they become available. 

USATSI_17436719
Football

Ojabo Suffers Injury At U-M Pro Day

By Christopher Breiler30 seconds ago
frankie collins
Basketball

Michigan Advances

By Brandon Brown21 hours ago
andrel anthony
Football

Michigan's Matt Weiss On WR Talent: 'Rich People Problems'

By Christopher BreilerMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17296148_168388427_lowres
Football

McCarthy Makes NIL Announcement

By Christopher BreilerMar 16, 2022
michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan To Be Without Major Contributor For First Tournament Game

By Brandon BrownMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17313014_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan Football Lands 2023 Commitment

By Christopher BreilerMar 15, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

BREAKING: U-M, Harbaugh Make Historic Hire

By Christopher BreilerMar 15, 2022
chase winovich
Football

Chase Winovich Traded In NFL Deal

By Brandon BrownMar 15, 2022