BREAKING: David Ojabo Selected No. 45 Overall

After a freak injury set the projected first-round pick back, the Baltimore Ravens apparently saw enough in David Ojabo to pull the trigger with the No. 45 overall pick.

Much of the NFL Draft hype surrounding former U-M linebacker David Ojabo died off quickly after he suffered a freak injury during a Pro Day workout in Ann Arbor. Diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Ojabo's draft stock quickly fell from first-round lock to second-round hopeful.

Fortunately, it looks as though Ojabo is on track to make a full recovery - leading the X to pull the trigger on the U-M standout with the X overall pick.

TWITTER

Here's a look at some of David Ojabo's accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoblue.com.

At Michigan

• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team, 2021)

• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)

• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21)

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2021)

• One-time letterman (2020)

• Has appeared in 20 games during his career with eight starts

• Program record-holder: single-season forced fumbles (five)

Junior (2021)

• Appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker; made 35 tackles including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups, also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles to earn his second varsity letter

• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team)

• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American

• Consensus first team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

• Honored as the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance at Wisconsin

• Named Defensive Player of the Week for performance at Wisconsin

• Made the Play of the Game, a fourth-quarter forced fumble, against Rutgers

• Made his first career start at outside linebacker and made one solo tackle with a quarterback hurry against Western Michigan (Sept. 4)

• Credited with his first career sack against Washington (Sept. 11) among two tackles and his first career fumble recovery

• Against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18), made two solo tackles playing off the edge

• Forced his first career fumble and made three tackles (two solo) against Rutgers (Sept. 25)

• Led the team with seven tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble at Wisconsin (Oct. 2)

• Contributed one solo tackle, a sack, starting at Nebraska (Oct. 9)

• Assisted on one tackle, a split-sack, and also broke up three passes playing off the edge in a start against Northwestern (Oct. 23)

• Forced a fumble and made two sacks among four total tackles (three solo) at Michigan State (Oct. 30)

• Forced a fumble, generated a sack and delivered two tackles against Indiana (Nov. 6)

• Had a two-sack day among four tackles in a start at Penn State (Nov. 13) and set a new U-M single-season record with his fifth fumble forced

• Made three tackles (all solos) starting off the edge at Maryland (Nov. 20)

• Started outside against Ohio State (Nov. 27) and made three solo stops with one sack and a quarterback hurry

• Contributed three tackles with one for loss playing off the edge against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)

• Started and played off the edge against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)