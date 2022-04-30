Skip to main content

BREAKING: David Ojabo Selected No. 45 Overall

After a freak injury set the projected first-round pick back, the Baltimore Ravens apparently saw enough in David Ojabo to pull the trigger with the No. 45 overall pick.

Much of the NFL Draft hype surrounding former U-M linebacker David Ojabo died off quickly after he suffered a freak injury during a Pro Day workout in Ann Arbor. Diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Ojabo's draft stock quickly fell from first-round lock to second-round hopeful. 

Fortunately, it looks as though Ojabo is on track to make a full recovery - leading the X to pull the trigger on the U-M standout with the X overall pick.

TWITTER

Here's a look at some of David Ojabo's accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoblue.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At Michigan
• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team, 2021)
• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)
• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21)
• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2021)
• One-time letterman (2020)
• Has appeared in 20 games during his career with eight starts
• Program record-holder: single-season forced fumbles (five)

Junior (2021)
• Appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker; made 35 tackles including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups, also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles to earn his second varsity letter
• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team)
• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American
• Consensus first team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
• Honored as the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance at Wisconsin
• Named Defensive Player of the Week for performance at Wisconsin
• Made the Play of the Game, a fourth-quarter forced fumble, against Rutgers
• Made his first career start at outside linebacker and made one solo tackle with a quarterback hurry against Western Michigan (Sept. 4)
• Credited with his first career sack against Washington (Sept. 11) among two tackles and his first career fumble recovery
• Against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18), made two solo tackles playing off the edge
• Forced his first career fumble and made three tackles (two solo) against Rutgers (Sept. 25)
• Led the team with seven tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble at Wisconsin (Oct. 2)
• Contributed one solo tackle, a sack, starting at Nebraska (Oct. 9)
• Assisted on one tackle, a split-sack, and also broke up three passes playing off the edge in a start against Northwestern (Oct. 23)
• Forced a fumble and made two sacks among four total tackles (three solo) at Michigan State (Oct. 30)
• Forced a fumble, generated a sack and delivered two tackles against Indiana (Nov. 6)
• Had a two-sack day among four tackles in a start at Penn State (Nov. 13) and set a new U-M single-season record with his fifth fumble forced
• Made three tackles (all solos) starting off the edge at Maryland (Nov. 20)
• Started outside against Ohio State (Nov. 27) and made three solo stops with one sack and a quarterback hurry
• Contributed three tackles with one for loss playing off the edge against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)
• Started and played off the edge against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)

davide ojabo
Football

BREAKING: David Ojabo Selected No. 45 Overall

By Christopher Breiler18 seconds ago
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Sounds Off On Texas Tech Head Coach Mark Adams

By Brandon Brown3 hours ago
crisler
Basketball

REPORT: Michigan Expected To Land Big Transfer

By Christopher Breiler6 hours ago
USATSI_17436722
Football

Michigan's Incredible Draft Streak Continues

By Christopher Breiler7 hours ago
daxton hill bengals
Football

BREAKING: Daxton Hill Is Off The Board In The First Round

By Brandon Brown20 hours ago
aidan hutchinson detroit lions draft
Football

BREAKING: Aidan Hutchinson Drafted No. 2 Overall

By Brandon Brown23 hours ago
USATSI_18028886
Football

The Worst Big Ten Preseason Rankings You'll See All Summer

By Christopher BreilerApr 28, 2022
hunter dickinson caleb houstan moussa diabate
Football

Michigan Basketball Decisions, NFL Draft, U-M Football Over/Unders

By Brandon BrownApr 27, 2022