Don Brown Applauds The Depth Of Michigan's Defensive Linemen

In recent weeks, former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen has been interviewing U-M coaches and players left and right, and the latest Wolverines assistant to make an appearance on Inside Michigan Football was defensive coordinator Don Brown.

While on the show, Brown covered many aspects including the depth of his defensive line and which players have caught his eye recently, and that is a long list.

On getting Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary up to speed: "The nice thing is both of those guys have had a coordinator title, so their football background is obviously solid. Probably the thing that helped us a well is we've been able to spend a lot of time as a defensive staff preparing for this experience. So, the extra time hat we've had, really from the spring on, was certainly beneficial to get everybody up to speed and on the same page and get all the ideas out there, so we have a good idea on where we're going to go."

On helping younger defensive players learn the system: "The young guys that were here at mid-year point and the young guys that were coming in in June, the nice thing is we've been able to get them guys up to speed so they at least have a chance on the field. The nice thing about that is just from a learning standpoint, there is not a lot of growth error. They have an idea of what to do, so you can spend a little bit more time on the things that are important like techniques and fundamentals. So, this pause if you're looking for the silver lining, that's what I would say the silver lining would be is we've been able to coach the entire roster from top to bottom. You never know based on the pandemic who's going to have to play in the weeks ahead."

On Michigan's defense throughout fall camp: "I'm really happy with our group. I think the one thing we strive for is we want to be the fastest group in the country. I think our guys play fast. I think we finished first in tackling percentage over the last number of years, I think it's four years. Our guys take great pride in that. I think that piece, we're getting up to speed where everybody is taking it really serious, running to the football and how important it really is. The tackling point is one thing, but if you have four or five hats at the ball, if one guys misses the other guy us there to pick him up. So, that's what we're really striving for."

On the effectiveness of Aidan Hutchinson this offseason: "Aidan Hutchinson at the Anchor position is playing really well. 6-6, maybe 6-7, I don't know. With his hair longer, I think he's probably 6-7, 265 pounds, runs extremely well for his size and can bend, is flexible, is a good pass rusher, is a good spread run defender. He can ply the zone read, what we call the bluff concepts and just playing at a high, high level. A big thing for him is get him to the party and let him play."

On Kwity Paye's fall camp development: "Kwity Paye plays the open side end for us. He also is playing tremendously well. Played really well in the Big House on Saturday for practice. His pass rushing ability was on display and had a good day. Those two guys, if there's a better tandem, I really wouldn't know it and I wouldn't want it because I like my guys."

On which youngsters have stepped up over the offseason: "The guys that improved, Luiji Vilain is certainly playing at a higher level. Gabe Newburg and this Kris Jenkins is going to be a really good player. He's a freshman, and you're going to hear about him as we move forward. Over behind Kwity, Taylor Upshaw is much bigger in the 256 to 260 range where he was probably 235 a year ago, so he's able ot handle the run game but still fast and quick and his pass rushing ability is outstanding. Mike Morris is a guy that was hurt most of last year. He's also out there. He's 6-6, he's 275 pounds."

On which defensive tackles could factor in heavily this year: "At tackle, Christopher Hinton, Donovan Jeter and this Julius Welschof and Mazi Smith, those guys have all put themselves in positions that you'd be comfortable putting them in a game and knowing that you'll get a quality effort, meaning they're gonna know what to do, is gonna know how to function and is going to go out and play fast. Also Carlo Kemp, Jess Speight and a guy who has made tremendous improvement is Phil Paea. If I had to pick one guy up front that I'm excited about, it's this Julius Welschof. He's now 290 pounds, and he runs exactly like he ran when he was 260. We are seeing big things out of him. His ability to run and chase the football from the inside is kind of what we'd be hoping he'd do a year ago, but sometimes it takes a little longer."

On the supportiveness of the DL group: "I think without question. It's a nice group because they all pull for each other. There is not a lot of, I don't know if its selfish, but these guys cheer for each other, they root for each other. I think Shaun Nua has done a great job cultivating. We are just anxious to let these guys go in a few weeks and see where we're at. We've had lot of work going since the middle of June, and I'm just excited to see those guys play."

In the past, Brown has shown a tendency to rotate players in and out along the DL so that fresh players are always rushing the passer. That will likely be part of the equation again this year as Brown reports one of the deeper position groups he's ever coached.

How do you think Michigan's defensive line effectiveness will differ from last season? Can the Wolverines get more pressure on the quarterback? Let us know!