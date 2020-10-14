SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Minnesota Prep Will Begin Thursday According to DL Coach Shaun Nua

Eric Rutter

When Michigan's 2020 schedule was announced, the two toughest games at first glance were both road contests, a season opener against Minnesota and a regular season finale against Ohio State.

Now that the season is less than two weeks away, not much has changed. The Michigan coaching staff is focused on slowing down the Golden Gophers' offensive attack, one which is regarded as among the best in the conference, and U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua says his position group will be up to the task.

However, the first part of knowing how to defend any talented offense is by first understanding which specific players must be accounted for. According to Nua, the identification process is about to begin in earnest. 

"[Minnesota has a] very big O-Line, veteran O-Line coming back," Nua said. "Still need to know finalized who that is. I've decided that tomorrow I'll completely commit myself to Minnesota. Right now, we're still focused on us and trying to get better."

Last season, Minnesota ranked No. 47 in the nation for total passing yards, just three spots ahead of Michigan, and the Golden Gophers also checked in at the same No. 47 ranking for rushing yards per game. However, quarterback Tanner Morgan is entering his own and has established a strong rapport with wide receiver Rashod Bateman by now, and that connection is expected to test what will undoubtedly be a young U-M secondary with multiple new starters. 

"They have a good scheme to help their O-Line," Nua said. "The quarterback gets rid of the ball fast. Good receivers. The running backs run hard. Huge offensive linemen, and they bring in extra line sometimes to help out with the run game or protection of their quarterback, but it's going to be a very, very fun challenge for us."

Though Nua heaped praise onto the Minnesota offensive line, that is one position that Michigan is well equipped to handle a strong challenge-- or a fun one as Nua put it. The Wolverines will be flanked by Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson on the outside, so the team's ability to pressure the quarterback will be one focal point in the season opener. If Michigan can force Minnesota into some second and long, third and long type situations, then the Wolverines can severely limit the depth of the Gophers' playbook. 

Michigan's interior defensive line is a bit more suspect, however. U-M will benefit from the return of Carlo Kemp and Donovan Jeter, and Nua also mentioned how players like Christopher Hinton, Philip Paea, Mazi Smith and Jess Speight have earned their keep during fall camp as well. That group will certainly be tested when Week 1 rolls around.

As a whole, though, Nua reported that Michigan's defensive line group is eager to take the field. Paye has been working all offseason to further refine his game and cement his "freak" status, and Hutchinson has carved out a distinct role as one of the team's leaders. 

But in all likelihood, it will take all members of this unit producing against Minnesota to retain the Little Brown Jug. 

How do you see Michigan's season opener against Minnesota unfolding? Will the Wolverines start the season off on a victorious note? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaun Nua Breaks Down Interior Line Depth

Michigan is as deep as they've been under Jim Harbaugh along the defensive line.

BrandonBrown

Shaun Nua Sees Big Season In Store For Kwity Paye

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye has turned heads during fall camp and is on the cusp of a big year.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football 2020 Crystal Ball

10 predictions of what we will, and won't, see from the Wolverines this fall.

Steve Deace

by

obilperez

The Sklar Bros Issue Vote Of Confidence On Michigan's Offense

Comedians and Michigan alumni Randy and Jason Sklar provided their take on Michigan's team ahead of the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

by

obilperez

Franz Wagner Looking To Build On Strong Finish To Freshman Season

Michigan sophomore Franz Wagner has a year of college experience under his belt, and he's looking to put it to good use this season.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Talks About How Much He Appreciates Michigan's Fan Base

In a season where nothing is promised, Isaiah Livers promises to try his best for the Michigan fans who will be watching from home.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner Talk New Leadership Without Zavier Simpson

Senior Isaiah Livers and sophomore Franz Wagner both give Zavier Simpson a lot of credit for getting everyone ready for this season.

BrandonBrown

Big Ten Football 2020 Crystal Ball

10 predictions of what we will, and won't, see this upcoming Big Ten football season.

Steve Deace

Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down The Defensive Standouts From Fall Camp

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh detailed which defensive players have stood out in the team's most recent practices.

Eric Rutter

Kickoff Times For Minnesota And Ohio State Games Revealed + AP Poll Update

Start times for two of Michigan's most important games were released earlier today.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb