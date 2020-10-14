Minnesota Prep Will Begin Thursday According to DL Coach Shaun Nua

When Michigan's 2020 schedule was announced, the two toughest games at first glance were both road contests, a season opener against Minnesota and a regular season finale against Ohio State.

Now that the season is less than two weeks away, not much has changed. The Michigan coaching staff is focused on slowing down the Golden Gophers' offensive attack, one which is regarded as among the best in the conference, and U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua says his position group will be up to the task.

However, the first part of knowing how to defend any talented offense is by first understanding which specific players must be accounted for. According to Nua, the identification process is about to begin in earnest.

"[Minnesota has a] very big O-Line, veteran O-Line coming back," Nua said. "Still need to know finalized who that is. I've decided that tomorrow I'll completely commit myself to Minnesota. Right now, we're still focused on us and trying to get better."

Last season, Minnesota ranked No. 47 in the nation for total passing yards, just three spots ahead of Michigan, and the Golden Gophers also checked in at the same No. 47 ranking for rushing yards per game. However, quarterback Tanner Morgan is entering his own and has established a strong rapport with wide receiver Rashod Bateman by now, and that connection is expected to test what will undoubtedly be a young U-M secondary with multiple new starters.

"They have a good scheme to help their O-Line," Nua said. "The quarterback gets rid of the ball fast. Good receivers. The running backs run hard. Huge offensive linemen, and they bring in extra line sometimes to help out with the run game or protection of their quarterback, but it's going to be a very, very fun challenge for us."

Though Nua heaped praise onto the Minnesota offensive line, that is one position that Michigan is well equipped to handle a strong challenge-- or a fun one as Nua put it. The Wolverines will be flanked by Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson on the outside, so the team's ability to pressure the quarterback will be one focal point in the season opener. If Michigan can force Minnesota into some second and long, third and long type situations, then the Wolverines can severely limit the depth of the Gophers' playbook.

Michigan's interior defensive line is a bit more suspect, however. U-M will benefit from the return of Carlo Kemp and Donovan Jeter, and Nua also mentioned how players like Christopher Hinton, Philip Paea, Mazi Smith and Jess Speight have earned their keep during fall camp as well. That group will certainly be tested when Week 1 rolls around.

As a whole, though, Nua reported that Michigan's defensive line group is eager to take the field. Paye has been working all offseason to further refine his game and cement his "freak" status, and Hutchinson has carved out a distinct role as one of the team's leaders.

But in all likelihood, it will take all members of this unit producing against Minnesota to retain the Little Brown Jug.

How do you see Michigan's season opener against Minnesota unfolding? Will the Wolverines start the season off on a victorious note? Let us know!