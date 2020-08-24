Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: Lack Of Experienced Defensive Tackle Depth

One of the biggest challenges for Michigan this season is the team's ability to find consistent production from the defensive tackle position as the Wolverines have sorely missed a dominant presence at that spot in recent years.

Right now, the most experienced interior defensive lineman at Michigan are Carlo Kemp and Donovan Jeter.. Kemp is a returning team captain who brings leadership qualities in spades to the team, and Jeter is a 6-3, 300-plus pound senior that has the physical makeup to contribute on paper. Last year, Jeter made it onto the field in a couple big game situations, though he was absent on the stat sheet. Still, the general expectation is for him to make a contribution this year, though likely at defensive tackle with Kemp at nose tackle.

Behind Kemp, Michigan is a bit light in terms of experience. Mazi Smith is another big-bodied natural nose tackle that worked his way into a pair of games last season, but he is still very green overall. It is possible that Smith could float between defensive tackle and nose tackle, but that is most likely contingent on how U-M's other defensive linemen pan out once the season rolls around.

When looking at Kemp and Smith's potential position battle, Kemp would have a decided advantage as a veteran who is comfortable in Michigan's defensive system. So far, Kemp has amassed 60 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two and a half sacks, and that senior experience could make the difference when it comes to performing on a regular basis.

At the other interior defensive line position, Jeter is expected to come in as a backup player behind Christopher Hinton. Throughout the recruiting process, Hinton was tabbed as a five-star prospect from Georgia, so he is a guy that was billed as an impact player and difference maker at the collegiate level. So far, Hinton has only had one year to live up to that, so his 10 tackles do not quite show how good he could be at Michigan. But now Hinton has a wide open opportunity to secure a starting position if he can fend off Jeter for playing time.

Behind that group of Kemp, Smith, Jeter and Hinton, the Wolverines have even more untested players waiting in the wings. Defensive tackles like Philip Paea and Jukius Welschof could contribute at a rotational level, but they are not likely to see the field unless forced into playing time due to injuries.

Since that is the situation at hand in Ann Arbor, there are two ways that this search for defensive tackle depth can go: players further down the depth chart can impress and carve out roles this season or the projected starters can further entrench their positions as key players on defense with quality play.

From what is known at this point, U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown is a known supporter of cycling in defensive linemen throughout a game to keep pass rushers and run defenders alike fresh. With this strategy, Michigan often uses at least two levels of depth per game, but that can even stretch down to the third string if need be. But given how top heavy the defensive tackle positions are at Michigan right now, it seems more likely that Hinton and Kemp will be called upon early and often to anchor the interior portion of the Wolverines' D-Line.

If those two players cannot lock up their jobs, one a senior captain and the other a highly rated prospect, the younger defensive tackle at Michigan will need to step up. The Wolverines are noted as a team with potentially the best defensive end tandem in the Big Ten or even the country with Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, so the middle of the line of scrimmage will be targeted by opposing teams as Michigan's weakness up front. In order to shore up that spot, both Kemp and Hinton need to come ready to contribute from the start this season.

Who do you think will earn the starting nod at defensive tackle this year? Do you think the Wolverines should rotate players in and out of the lineup as much as in past seasons? Let us know!