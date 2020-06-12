WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Denard Robinson: Past And Future

Brandon Brown

Former Michigan standout Denard Robinson got his first taste of the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now his most recent gig is with the Jags as well.

Robinson has been hired by the Jaguars as an offensive quality control coach per Field Yates of ESPN.

Robinson had previously been a running back for Jacksonville from 2013-2016 after general manager Dave Caldwell and the Jaguars drafted him with a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 55 career games with the Jaguars, Robinson recorded 263 carries for 1,058 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with 47 catches and 310 receiving yards.

The Big Ten offensive player of the year in 2010, Robinson worked most recently on the Jacksonville University coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive analyst and a special teams assistant. 

Robinson was absolutely electric as a dual-threat quarterback for the Wolverines. "Shoelace" finished his Michigan career with 6,250 passing yards, 4,495 rushing yards and 91 total touchdowns. He's the only player in college football history to throw for 1,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in the same season. He also holds the record for most rushing yards in a career by a quarterback. He was a true home run threat every time the ball was in his hands and won fans over with his big plays and even bigger smile. 

Here are Denard's top five plays in a winged helmet.

1. Game-winning stretch under the lights

2. 87-yard touchdown run at Notre Dame

3. 41-yard touchdown run in win over Ohio State

4. Pinball touchdown at Ohio State

5. First-touch touchdown

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make A Choice: Easy Win Or Good Game

If Michigan's schedule is altered, how would you like it to be handled?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Five-star 2022 Offensive Lineman Julian Armella Praises Ed Warinner

Recently, Michigan made the top 10 for one of the most coveted 2022 offensive line prospects in the country in five-star Julian Armella.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Jayden Thomas

The Wolverines are pushing hard for a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas, a dynamic prospect that could help energize the Michigan offense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: On Harbaugh, Gattis, & U-M's Coaching Future

Sources WolverineDigest spoke to think the best candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh someday might already be on the staff.

MichaelSpath

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cornelius Johnson In 2020

What exactly will Cornelius Johnson's role be in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Rush Defense Has Been Big 10's Fourth-Best Since 2015

Consistently stout against the run, Michigan has had one of the Big Ten's top rush defenses under Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

Michigan Target Film Study: Tywone Malone

Michigan is in the thick of a 14-team battle for four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone, one of the strongest interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Three New Names: Ball State Cardinals

A week after Michigan's opener against Washington, the Wolverines will host Ball State in the home opener.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Offer Makes Impact On 2023 Speedster Joenel Aguero

The Wolverines extended an offer to freshman Joenel Aguero back in January, and the 2023 prospect has all the makings to be a star player later in his career.

Eric Rutter

Three New Names: Michigan Wolverines

Instead of checking out new names for each of Michigan's opponents, let's look at three new names that Michigan opponents need to know about.

Brandon Brown