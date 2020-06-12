Denard Robinson: Past And Future

Former Michigan standout Denard Robinson got his first taste of the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now his most recent gig is with the Jags as well.

Robinson has been hired by the Jaguars as an offensive quality control coach per Field Yates of ESPN.

Robinson had previously been a running back for Jacksonville from 2013-2016 after general manager Dave Caldwell and the Jaguars drafted him with a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 55 career games with the Jaguars, Robinson recorded 263 carries for 1,058 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with 47 catches and 310 receiving yards.

The Big Ten offensive player of the year in 2010, Robinson worked most recently on the Jacksonville University coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive analyst and a special teams assistant.

Robinson was absolutely electric as a dual-threat quarterback for the Wolverines. "Shoelace" finished his Michigan career with 6,250 passing yards, 4,495 rushing yards and 91 total touchdowns. He's the only player in college football history to throw for 1,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in the same season. He also holds the record for most rushing yards in a career by a quarterback. He was a true home run threat every time the ball was in his hands and won fans over with his big plays and even bigger smile.

Here are Denard's top five plays in a winged helmet.

1. Game-winning stretch under the lights

2. 87-yard touchdown run at Notre Dame

3. 41-yard touchdown run in win over Ohio State

4. Pinball touchdown at Ohio State

5. First-touch touchdown