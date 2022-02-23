REPORT: Shoelace Is Coming Home

REPORT: Denard Robinson Is Coming Home
It looks as though Michigan's most prolific offensive weapon is set to return to Ann Arbor as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff.
He's arguably one of the most talented offensive weapons to ever play the game of college football - and now he's set to return to Ann Arbor as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.
Here's a look at some of Robinson's notable accomplishments during his four-year career at U-M:
- Appeared in 49 career games with 35 starts at QB and two at RB
- Holds NCAA record for career rushing yards by a QB (4,495)
- Holds NCAA season record for rushing yards by a QB (1,702)
- Became the first player in NCAA history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season.
- Fourth player in NCAA history to gain 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season twice in his career.
- Eighth player in NCAA history to score 200 points and pass for 200 points
- Eighth player in NCAA history to rush for 40 TDs and pass for 40 TD's
- Eighth player in Big Ten history to post at least 10,000 yards of total offense
- Ranks first in career rushing yards by a QB (B10) - 4,495
- U-M's all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91)
- Owns eight of ten of the top 11 single-game offensive outputs at UM