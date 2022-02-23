Skip to main content

REPORT: Denard Robinson Is Coming Home

It looks as though Michigan's most prolific offensive weapon is set to return to Ann Arbor as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff.

He's arguably one of the most talented offensive weapons to ever play the game of college football - and now he's set to return to Ann Arbor as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Here's a look at some of Robinson's notable accomplishments during his four-year career at U-M:

  • Appeared in 49 career games with 35 starts at QB and two at RB
  • Holds NCAA record for career rushing yards by a QB (4,495)
  • Holds NCAA season record for rushing yards by a QB (1,702)
  • Became the first player in NCAA history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season.
  • Fourth player in NCAA history to gain 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season twice in his career. 
  • Eighth player in NCAA history to score 200 points and pass for 200 points
  • Eighth player in NCAA history to rush for 40 TDs and pass for 40 TD's
  • Eighth player in Big Ten history to post at least 10,000 yards of total offense
  • Ranks first in career rushing yards by a QB (B10) - 4,495
  • U-M's all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91)
  • Owns eight of ten of the top 11 single-game offensive outputs at UM

Read More

USATSI_6675938_168388427_lowres
Football

REPORT: Shoelace Is Coming Home

By Christopher Breiler
52 minutes ago
phil martelli
Basketball

Everything Phil Martelli Said In Wake Of Juwan Howard Suspension

By Brandon Brown
23 hours ago
juwan howard jj mccarthy blake corum
Basketball

Michigan Basketball and Juwan Howard, Football Spring Practice, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony

By Brandon Brown
Feb 21, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

U-M, Howard Release Statement Following Suspension

By Christopher Breiler
Feb 21, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

REPORT: Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season

By Christopher Breiler
Feb 21, 2022
juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Loses Cool In Madison

By Brandon Brown
Feb 20, 2022
michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan Falls In Madison

By Brandon Brown
Feb 20, 2022
jim harbaugh moussa diabate
Football

Jim Harbaugh And His Contract, Michigan Spring Football, Staff Updates, Basketball

By Brandon Brown
Feb 18, 2022