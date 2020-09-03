Fall Camp Tracker: Guys And Dudes

Over the past couple years, U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown has established his own code when describing how Michigan's defenders are performing.

If someone is having a solid, quality outing but does not necessarily dominate in the game or practice, that type of effort earns the athlete "Guy" designation. But if a Wolverine is able to rise to the occasion and stands out with a truly impressive effort, then Brown describes that as the work of a "Dude."

While both are positive markers, Michigan would like to have its starting lineup on defense consist of more Dudes than Guys, but both are important from a depth perspective. And from Brown's perspective, those descriptions are a fun way to give credit to Michigan defenders that are working hard and excelling while not giving away any secrets regarding U-M's defense overall.

Who's a Guy and who's a Dude this year?

Though the 2020 football season was postponed, Michigan is still allowed up to 20 practice hours each week, and the team remains hard at work to stay shape if and when they are able to return to the field. As a result, Brown has been active with his own personal award system once again, and the Michigan DC has shouted out several players recently.

So far, five different Wolverines have been tabbed as Dudes: senior linebacker Adam Fakih, junior defensive lineman Julius Welschof, senior safety Brad Hawkins, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton and sophomore defensive back D.J. Turner.

Out of that group, Hawkins and Hinton are expected to start for Michigan, so it is a positive development that a couple guys who U-M will lean on most this year are already shining during practice. A breakout season from Welschof would be very welcomed since Michigan is rather thin at the defensive tackle spot, and he has been rumored as a potential contributor there. The same can be said for Wilson, who will have a larger role now that Ambry Thomas has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. Finally, Fakih is a depth linebacker who only made it into two games last season, but his effort on the practice field has caught the attention of Brown, so maybe he makes it into more games moving forward.

As for the Guys, Brown has singled out six players so far that have all turned in positive practices but were a shade under the threshold of Dude status. These Wolverines are: sophomore defensive back Jalen Perry, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, freshman defensive back Makari Paige, senior linebacker Adam Shibley and Fakih once again.

Of that group, Hill and Hutchinson are the clear impact players who will need to contribute at a high level for Michigan to have a successful year. Hill come on strong to end the 2019 season in the secondary, and many expect him to make another big leap this season as he could be one of the best young defensive backs in the Big Ten. Hutchinson, on the other hand, has drawn praise at every turn for his work ethic, ability to rush the passer and his knack for making big players at crucial points in the game.

The fact that Perry and Paige are receiving praise from Brown is another good sign for the secondary. Michigan needs to replace two big holes left by Levert Hill and Thomas, so the more young defensive backs that pan out, the better for U-M.

Finally, Shibley is another primarily scout team player who made it into 10 games last season on special teams. Like Fakih, his hard work has paid off in recent weeks.

Are you surprised to hear that these players are standing out so far? Is there anyone you expected to be a Guy or a Dude that hasn't earned such status yet? Let us know!