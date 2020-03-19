Dream Season 1997: Colorado

Michigan was the final Division I program to begin its college football season back in 1997. And the 14th-ranked Wolverines proved in their season debut that good things do come to those who wait, with a 27-3 demolition of No. 8 Colorado.

Perhaps, in hindsight, we should've seen this coming all along. It was almost a perfect setup for a program that was known for two things the previous four years -- under-performing season expectations, and then rising up to beat a top-ranked team to temporarily silence the doubters. The Buckeyes have typically been the victim of that uprising, but this time it was the Buffaloes.

Colorado was The Sporting News' choice to win the national championship that fall in its preseason preview. That's the same magazine that proclaimed "the M stands for mediocrity' while panning Michigan's four-year streak of four-loss seasons. Call it bulletin board material, sports karma, or mere coincidence, but there's a certain serendipity in the Wolverines making a statement at the expense of the same opponent its primary media troll made its preseason avatar. One team played like the best in the land that Saturday, and it wasn't Colorado.

Furthermore, ESPN College Gameday's Lee Corso said that summer he thought Michigan had no chance to have a championship season. He followed that up by donning a Buffaloes cap, and picking Colorado to win the game in front of Michigan Stadium and the home fans during Gameday's onsite broadcast.

Still, a treacherous schedule remained ahead for Michigan, with few weeks off. The college football world was used to the Wolverines showing out one week, and then face-planting the next. Would this be the year they were finally focused, consistent, and put it all together?

That answer could be yes, based on a newly-aggressive, innovative defense.

Michigan stunned a nationally-televised audience with an attacking, zone-blitz scheme unleashed by rookie defensive coordinator Jim Hermann, who clearly spent some time watching the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Led by newly-minted team captain Eric Mayes, a former walk-on linebacker, the Wolverines relentlessly pursued and hassled Colorado all afternoon. Holding the Buffaloes and their high-flying offense to their lowest point total in 101 games, and their fewest total yards in five years. Colorado's wunderkind coach, Rick Neuheisel, was a combination of dejected and perplexed the entire game.

Michigan safety Marcus Ray told the New York Times afterwards they had Colorado's offense so befuddled and frustrated, he heard somebody yell "throw the Hail Mary." A glib, and snide, reference to the climactic endings of the previous two meetings between these two schools.

It was only fitting the one, true star returning for Michigan, Charles Woodson, set the tone for the game on the first defensive possession of the season. Intercepting John Hessler to give the ball back to the Michigan offense, which had an effective drive ended by a missed field goal after the opening kickoff. On the very first play after the turnover, Michigan quarterback Brian Griese faked a hand-off to find a wide open Jerame Tuman on a play-action waggle play that nearly went all the way to the end zone.

The Wolverines would run that play several more times that day, and Tuman ended up with 126 yards receiving. A high total for any Michigan receiver in that era, but especially a tight end.

Speaking of the Michigan passing game, for all the talk of a quarterback controversy in fall camp, Griese put a stranglehold on the job with his performance. Completing 21 of 28 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines had 426 yards of total offense as well.

The question after this performance was whether this was a tone-setter for a special season, or enigmatic Michigan temporarily taking out an offseason of frustration on those poor, unsuspecting Buffaloes.

It wouldn't take long to find out.