WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Analyzing Three Position Groups With Eamonn Dennis' Move To Cornerback

Brandon Brown

Coming out of high school, Eamonn Dennis was listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports and a three-star wide receiver by Rivals. He was apparently recruited more as an offensive weapon/running back by the Michigan staff but, per his Instagram, will now play cornerback for the Wolverines.

eamonn dennis

At 5-10, 173 pounds, Dennis is definitely the correct size for a cornerback. He was more of a playmaker on offense in high school, scoring 35 touchdowns during his final two prep seasons, but he shined as a cover man as well.

What's It Mean?

On the surface this doesn't seem like a big deal. After all, Dennis excelled on defense in high school, was listed as an athlete by 247Sports and was recruited by Michigan with an open mind. However, to me this speaks to a few position rooms as Michigan gets ready to start the 2020 season.

Running back is absolutely loaded. With redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, sophomore Zach Charbonnet and returning senior Chris Evans all ready to roll, along with incoming freshman Blake Corum and even third-year man Christian Turner still on the roster, the running back room is crowded, fresh and capable. Dennis is simply not needed there.

At wide receiver, it's more of the same. With senior Nico Collins, junior Ronnie Bell, sophomores Cornelius Johnson, Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil, along with incoming freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson set to arrive in Ann Arbor very soon, Dennis isn't needed there either. That's especially true since Jackson, Sainristil, Henning and Wilson are all pretty similar to each other and Dennis.

Cornerback is a different story, especially the nickel position. With Josh Metellus now prepping for his career with the Minnesota Vikings, last year's nickel corner Daxton Hill is getting ready for a full-time role as the safety opposite Brad Hawkins. There is not an obvious choice to replace Hill at nickel, giving youngsters a chance to grab it. For a while it looked like the only rookie pushing for the job would be early-enrolled freshman Andre Seldon. With Dennis now playing corner, he should definitely get a look there too. He's not the biggest DB in the world but he's super quick and shifty, sticky in coverage and shows great instincts — a lot like Seldon.

I don't know if either freshman will necessarily start at nickel, but I expect both of them to get a serious look. Additionally, Dennis has a chance to help in the return game, making him valuable as a special teamer as well.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

SalemBuckeye

Michigan Could Be Better At RB In 2020 Than Ever Before Under Harbaugh

Is it possible in 2020 that Michigan will have its best season yet under Jim Harbaugh at the running back position?

MichaelSpath

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Joe Milton In 2020

Michigan doesn't have a starting quarterback yet but Joe Milton definitely has a chance to win the job.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/10/20

The last five times conventional wisdom was convinced Michigan football had plateaued, as it does now, the Wolverines responded with memorable seasons.

Steve Deace

Is Jim Harbaugh's Off-Field Value More Important Than Wins & Losses?

With social activism more important than ever, what is the value of Jim Harbaugh's advocacy for his players, program and community.

MichaelSpath

by

5StarKnowledge

There's No Reason To Look Past Harbaugh, For Now

Looking ahead to a Jim Harbaugh-Michigan split in 2020 just doesn't make any sense. Not yet.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Target Film Study: George Rooks

Michigan is after four-star defensive tackle George Rooks, and the 2021 prospect could fill a big need on the Wolverines' roster moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nico Collins In 2020

Nico Collins has a chance to blow up as a senior.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan Surging With 2022 and 2023 Prospects

The Wolverines have recently received positive news from a pair of rising recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Eric Rutter

ESPN: Four Big "Ifs" Surrounding Michigan Football Heading Into 2020

Michigan is among the top 18 teams in the country, but where do they stand and how do they stack up against the odds?

Brandon Brown