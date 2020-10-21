Ed Warinner Talks OL Battles, Rotating Starters, COVID Rooms, More

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner's work was definitely cut out for him this offseason as he tried to replace four offensive linemen who are now in the NFL. That would be a challenge in any year, but during a pandemic, it's been even more difficult.

Warinner feels pretty good about where things are, but he's definitely approaching the job in a different way. Earlier today he explained about how he's handling rotations, spreading guys out just in case of an outbreak and which young guys are playing with the ones at times just to make sure everyone is ready.