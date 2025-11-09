Michigan football emerging favorite to flip three-star defensive standout
As of Sunday morning (Nov. 9), the Michigan Wolverines are the new favorites to land three-star linebacker Kaden Catchings.
The Flowood, Miss. native verbally committed to USF on Oct. 23 of this year. EJ Holland of Rivals reported on Sunday morning that he expects the Wolverines to be the frontrunner to flip Catchings.
“I would no longer consider Catchings a South Florida commit behind the scenes,” Holland said. “He (Catchings) has removed it from his social media.”
Prior to committing to USF, Catchings first committed to Liberty early in the recruiting process.
Catchings and Michigan
Back on June 21 of this year, Catchings took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor.
“It was great,” Catchings said to Kellen Voss of Maize n Brew following his visit. “The environment was something I didn’t even expect. It was great being back out there in Ann Arbor. They had a couple of freshmen play at linebacker, and it shows me anybody can get on the field and have an opportunity to play. I also got to see the campus and do the photoshoot. It was great.”
Fast forward to the fall and Catchings returned for an official visit with the Wolverines on Nov. 1, when UofM took down Purdue 21-16 under the lights. That visit is what seems to have moved the needle for Michigan to be the new favorite to land the 6-1 linebacker.
If he decides to commit to the Wolverines, he would be the third linebacker in the 2026 class and 25th commit overall. Earlier this week, UofM landed three-star linebacker from Cincinnatti, Ohio, Aden Reeder.
More About Catchings
Aside from Michigan, USF and Liberty, Catchings has had offers from Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Memphis, Toledo and a host of other mid-major programs.
Rivals has him officially listed as an ‘athlete’ for his position, ranking 35th in that group across the nation, while he is slotted at No. 39 in terms of football recruits in the state of Mississippi.
He plays on both sides of the ball at Harland Academy, lining up as the starting running back on offense.