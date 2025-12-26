Colin Cowherd explains why Kyle Whittingham Is a great fit for Michigan Football
In this story:
Reports began breaking on Friday morning that Michigan and Kyle Whittingham are closing in on a deal to make him the next head football coach in Ann Arbor.
Shortly after, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd spoke on the Wolverines' potentially hiring the former Utah Utes coach.
“I love the hire, very very solid hire,” Cowherd said. “Two reasons (I love the hire), he is an ethical guy, there is no bs, what Kyle tells you is the truth… He is a straight shooter. The second thing is, he is a culture builder. I like that a lot. He is going to make them tough. Utah was always the one school in the Big 12 that played like a Big Ten team.”
Given the circumstances in how the Sherrone Moore era ended, the two qualities Cowherd explained make for a great fit in Ann Arbor. The program is in need of a course correction and stability, and Whittingham has the ability to do that.
One concern that seems to be expressed by some skeptics is Whittingham's age. He is 66 years old and will turn 67 during the 2026 season.
“He is 66 - mind and body, looks mid-50s,” Cowherd explained. “Both of the Harbaughs were in the 60’s, some guys, they play younger, they are younger. Whittingham (is a) workout guy, ski guy; he is in shape. I love the hire.”
Anytime you are getting mentioned with one of the greatest Michigan coaches of all time, you are in good company.
“It doesn’t mean he is going to succeed but he builds cultures and he knows how to develop players,” said Cowherd.
Cowherd also mentioned that other than Kalen DeBoer, this would’ve been his top pick for the next Michigan head coach.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2