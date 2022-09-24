Injury Updates Ahead Of Michigan's Game Against Maryland

Skip to main content

Injury Updates Ahead Of Maryland Game

Michigan is opening Big Ten play today down a couple of key players.

Michigan is expected to handle Maryland today in the Big Ten opener, but it appears the Wolverines will have to do so without a couple of key players on offense. 

Per our own Chris Breiler, tight end Erick All is in street clothes on the sidelines and not warming up with the team. This confirms rumors that began swirling earlier this week about All being out with an injury. There are also rumors that whatever All is dealing with will cause him to miss the rest of the season. That obviously remains to be seen but him being out today seems to lend some legitimacy to the overall report.

Also per Chris, offensive guard Trevor Keegan is also out today. Keegan has been in and out of the lineup a couple of times throughout the first three weeks with some sort of nagging injury. It looked to be left arm/shoulder related earlier in the season but the exact ailment is unknown.

ESPN is reporting that running back Donovan Edwards is out today. Edwards' injury doesn't seem to be too serious and he looked like he could've played last week. At this point, it feels like a "do we need Donovan to win?" situation. Against Maryland, the answer is likely no, so there's no need to rush him back. I would guess that we'll probably see No. 7 on the field next week on the road in Iowa City.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to kickoff.

