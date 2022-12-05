Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news.

"Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move on," he tweeted. "I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue."

Obviously that seems to indicate that All isn't seeing eye to eye with someone or several people. It's no secret that he's extremely close with former starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who recently announced his transfer to Iowa. Could All follow his buddy and quarterback to Iowa City? It seems plausible. Hopefully he'll do well wherever he ends up, but his exiting remarks aren't going to leave a good taste in anyone's mouth around U-M.