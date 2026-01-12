Michigan football gains commitment from pass catcher out of transfer portal

Michigan football has gained a commitment from former Utah tight end JJ Buchanan, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Later on Sunday night, Buchanan took to his Instagram to make his commitment to the Wolverines official.

Buchanan's commitment was part of what turned out to be a big day for the future of the Michigan passing attack, as former Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench also committed to the Wolverines earlier in the day.

Freddie Whittingham, who is the younger brother of new head coach Kyle Whittingham, comes over to Michigan for his first season as the tight ends coach as he spent 14 seasons as a member of the Utah staff, having coached Buchanan directly when they were both in Salt Lake City. Now, the two will reunite in Ann Arbor as Buchanan continues his college career with the Maize and Blue.

Buchanan gives quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive coordinator Jason Beck another viable passing threat as the Wolverines continue to build their roster for 2026 and beyond.

Buchanan at Utah

Buchanan is a hybrid tight end who can play tight to the line of scrimmage and help in the run game, but also spent a lot of time lined up as a wide receiver in Utah's offense this past season as a threat in the passing game both between and outside the numbers.

During his freshman season at Utah in 2025, Buchanan hauled in 26 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns during the Utes' 10-2 regular season.

He saw action in all 12 of Utah's games this past season, making his first career start at Wyoming.

Buchanan led all freshmen in college football in receiving yards in 2025 and recorded multiple receptions in eight of his past nine regular season games.

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

His career-high game came against Kansas State, when he caught two passes for 74 yards against the Wildcats, including a 60-yard grab. Buchanan also tallied 65 yards and a score against Kansas, highlighted by a 58-yard reception.

In high school, Buchanan was regarded as a four-star recruit out of Coronado High School, ranking as the fourth-best prospect out of Nevada in his class.

Buchanan complied over 2,000 all-purpose yards during his final two seasons of high school football and was named the 2024 All-Conference Offensive MVP in a year where he had 1,023 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining.