Michigan QB Bryce Underwood reacts to commitment of new wide receiver

Michigan football gained a major addition to its wide receiver room on Sunday afternoon when it was announced that former Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench will be joining the Wolverines.

Ffrench was on campus in Ann Arbor for a Michigan visit over the weekend and before he left, made his commitment to Kyle Whittingham's program.

Despite limited playing time in 2025 as a freshman with the Longhorns, Ffrench was one of the top players at his position coming out of high school in the 2025 cycle. According to 247 Sports, Ffrench was ranked as the No. 52 overall player in the nation, the No. 9 receiver and the 8th-ranked player out of the state of Florida.

Ffrench will have four years of college eligibility remaining after redshirting with Texas this past season while seeing action in three games while hauling in one reception for six yards.

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) talks with teammates on the sideline before the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game against Miami Columbus on December 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood seemed happy about the news of Ffrench joining the wide receiver corps for 2026, as the 6-foot-1, 158-pounder from Mandarin High School in Miami will have an opportunity to help create a potential dynamic duo between him and Andrew Marsh.

Underwood's reaction

Underwood reacted with a simple post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, via a quote tweet of a post from On3's Hayes Fawcett announcing the news. of Ffrench joining the Wolverines.

Marsh burst onto the scene during his freshman year in Ann Arbor with 45 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns as he emerged as the team's top receiver.

However, with Donaven McCulley and Marlin Klein, who were also a big part of the Wolverines' passing game this past season, not in the fold for 2026, the addition of Ffrench will give new offensive coordinator Jason Beck and Underwood another pass catcher who is capable of making plays.

Coming out of high school, 247 Sports described Ffrench as a player who will make an impact for multiple seasons as the Power Four level and one who could make plays on Sundays in the NFL if he keeps progressing.

"Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack," the scouting report from 247 reads. "Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years.

"Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades.

"Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns."