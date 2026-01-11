All-Conference offensive lineman visiting Michigan on Sunday
In this story:
Michigan football is hosting Wofford offensive guard Luke Moise in Ann Arbor on Sunday, according to a report from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.
Moise, a sophomore, has started all 24 regular season games in his college career up to this point.
In 2024, as a true freshman, Moise made 12 starts at left guard and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team for his play up front. He also earned Freshman All-America honors from Stats Perform, Phil Steele and FCS Football Central.
This past season, Moise started 12 games, with nine at left guard and three at center, earning All-Southern Conference third team honors by Steele.
In high school, Moise won three state titles at Miami Central High School playing on the offensive line. He earned second team All-State honors as a junior and was named second team All-Dade County as both a sophomore and junior.
Moise has two years of eligibility remaining at the college level.
Michigan's 2026 offensive line outlook
New offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Wolverines staff has been able to retain a majority of the key pieces amongst the position group ahead of the 2026 season, including Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, and others.
However, Michigan did lose former five-star recruit Ty Haywood to the transfer portal a few days back, so Harding and the staff are still working to make sure they build the depth they need to compete in 2026 and into the future.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14