All-Conference offensive lineman visiting Michigan on Sunday

Michigan football is hosting Wofford offensive guard Luke Moise in Ann Arbor on Sunday, according to a report from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Wofford OG Luke Moise is visiting Michigan today, his agency @DreamMakersTM tells @mzenitz and I.



The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Moise is a two-year starter and was a FCS Freshman All-American last season. https://t.co/DEsdRSXdAy pic.twitter.com/pH6KcIvU9h — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2026

Moise, a sophomore, has started all 24 regular season games in his college career up to this point.

In 2024, as a true freshman, Moise made 12 starts at left guard and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team for his play up front. He also earned Freshman All-America honors from Stats Perform, Phil Steele and FCS Football Central.

This past season, Moise started 12 games, with nine at left guard and three at center, earning All-Southern Conference third team honors by Steele.

In high school, Moise won three state titles at Miami Central High School playing on the offensive line. He earned second team All-State honors as a junior and was named second team All-Dade County as both a sophomore and junior.

Moise has two years of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Michigan's 2026 offensive line outlook

New offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Wolverines staff has been able to retain a majority of the key pieces amongst the position group ahead of the 2026 season, including Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, and others.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan with offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (54) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Michigan did lose former five-star recruit Ty Haywood to the transfer portal a few days back, so Harding and the staff are still working to make sure they build the depth they need to compete in 2026 and into the future.