JUST IN: Michigan Receives Big Time Commitment

Michigan added some much needed depth to its defensive unit on Wednesday with this latest commitment.

Michigan received a big time commitment on Wednesday from highly rated defensive end George Rooks. The 6-5, 250 pound prospect out of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep will add some much needed depth for the Wolverines up front as the Michigan defense looks to rebound from a tough 2020 campaign.

Rooks held several offers from some of the top power five programs in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.

With the latest commitment from Rooks, the Wolverines now have 20 commits as part of the 2021 class - a class that includes other highly rated signees like JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Xavier Worthy and Junior Colson.