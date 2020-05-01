WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 2 — Giles Jackson

Brandon Brown

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 2 as we work our way to the top.

No. 2 — Giles Jackson

Michigan lost wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones to the NFL and Tarik Black to the Texas Longhorns via transfer, so there are a lot of snaps and potentially a lot of catches to be had by some new faces. Rising sophomores Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson are certainly in line for a bump, but their classmate Giles Jackson feels like the rising star of the bunch.

Jackson played in all 13 games as a true freshman and did so all over the field. He's primarily a wide receiver, but lined up as a running back and proved to be a real weapon as a kick returner as well. In fact, along with Gil Chapman back in 1972, Jackson is one of just two players in Michigan history with touchdowns scored via kick return, receiving, and rushing in their freshman season. Jackson finished the season with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, 10 carries for 69 yards and a score and a boatload of return yards with a 97-yard house call against Maryland.

Even though he's only going to be a sophomore, he proved to be a home run threat on every play. He came to Michigan as a jack of all trades and proved to be that on the college level as well. Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell are going to lead the way at the wide receiver position, but Jackson and Sainristil are going to provide a lot of juice from the slot. Jackson and Sainristil had very similar receiving numbers in 2019 and will likely both take a big leap in 2020.

Jackson has the quickness, long speed and open-field ability to make plays on the outside, from the slot, out of the backfield and as a returner, maybe on punts as well. It's going to be interesting to see who emerges as the third receiver. Both Jackson and Sainristil seem ready, and Johnson is certainly worth keeping an eye on as well. Throw in Chris Evans, who can definitely play in the slot, and you have a lot of talent to get on the field. Smart money is on Jackson based on 2019, but 2020 is going to be everything but predictable.

