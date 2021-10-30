Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Governer Gretchen Whitmer Gives Her Prediction For Michigan/Michigan State

    Everyone is getting into the prediction game for the top-ten matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.
    Author:

    ESPN Gameday is here. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff is here. The Barstool guys are here. Everyone is here tailgating, breaking down the matchup and giving their predictions.

    Even Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

    InShot_20211030_091300678

    As a Michigan State grad it's not surprising that Governor Whitmer picked the Spartans, but she got specific with it too. 

    "This is a heck of a matchup and it's going to be a great game," Whitmer said before kickoff. "Both teams are well coached but Michigan State is going to win by six."

    She didn't give a final score, but a six-point win for the Spartans seems very realistic. On the flip side, so does a six-point win by Michigan. This game has all the makings of an instant classic as we're approaching the noon kickoff.

    Football

