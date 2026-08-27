Michigan Football Has 4 Starting CBs — But Depth is a Concern Entering 2026

The Wolverines' defensive line has been tabbed as the strength of the defense, but Michigan's cornerback room is right up there with them, and the Wolverines could have the top starting trio in the Big Ten.

Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden are a proven commodity, and second-year player Shamari Earls, has turned it on in fall camp, earning praise from the coaching staff, being called a fourth starter.

But it gets murky once you get past Earls. Michigan is still trying to figure out who the No. 5 cornerback is, and from No. 5 to No. 7, cornerbacks coach Jenaro Gilford said it's going to be an ongoing competition between three players.

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"The competition between 5-6-7, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jamarion Vincent, and I'Marion Stewart, that's going to be an ongoing competition," Gilford said. "I'm going to be honest with you guys. It's going to be an ongoing competition throughout the whole year.

"I've already told them the best man is going to play. That's how I've been coaching my whole life, and I'm not going to change. They totally understand that. Everything is going to happen on and off the field, so you got to do everything right. And that's just how we're going to go from there, from 5-6-7."

Special teams will matter

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Barring an injury, it's not going to be easy for whoever wins the No. 5 job to see consistent snaps on the field. The Wolverines will play Shamari Earls this season, but don't expect to see a ton of that No. 5 cornerback on Saturdays.

However, Michigan needs someone to emerge, and Gilford was honest in his assessment that special teams will play a big factor in whoever wins the job.

"Special teams is going to play a big factor, so whoever plays the most special teams is going to be the fifth guy," said Gilford. "Somebody has to bring some value, and that's going to be special teams. So whoever plays the most special teams, whoever's the best on special teams will probably earn that fifth spot."

The curious case of Jo'Ziah Edmond

When Jo'Ziah Edmond came to Michigan in 2024, he played in eight games, while seeing four games at cornerback. It appeared he was well on his way to becoming a contributor in Michigan's secondary.

But last season, Edmond saw just two total games and was passed over on the depth chart by freshmen Jayden Sanders, Elijah Dotson, and Earls. Now, entering Year 3, Edmond is battling another freshman and former wide receiver I'Marion Stewart for the No. 5 job.

It's now or never for Edmond to emerge as a serious contender in the secondary. And if it doesn't happen this year, the chances of the Wolverines settling on Edmond to carve out a big role in Year 4 would be slim to none.

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