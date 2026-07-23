Biggest Questions Michigan Must Answer Before Week 1

Big Ten Media Days in Chicago are right around the corner, and then shortly after, fall camp will take place in Ann Arbor. With a new coaching staff in place and some fresh faces, Michigan has a few things it needs to sort out before Week 1 comes around.

Here are a few big questions the Wolverines are going to need to ask themselves.

How much can the coaching staff put on Bryce Underwood's shoulders

Bryce Underwood is the most obvious starting point here, and the Wolverines are only going to be as good as he is in 2026. Michigan has a veteran backup, in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, but Underwood is the key to the offense rolling this season.

Jason Beck comes in to run his offense, and Beck has had Devon Dampier in the last two seasons — at New Mexico in 2024 and Utah last season. Dampier was perfect for Beck's offense. He was a dual-threat playmaker, and that's how Michigan is going to use Underwood this year. Beck is going to allow Underwood's legs to become a weapon.

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But just how much can Underwood handle? That's going to be the question. Not necessarily from a physical standpoint. Underwood is in great shape, but he wasn't asked to run much in 2025, so that could be a change-up for the second-year gunslinger.

In Beck's offense, you're going to see more 11 personnel this season, and the field is going to be spread out. Will Underwood fully grasp the new system by Week 1 and will he be able to read the defense at a high level? If so, Michigan's offense is going to take a big leap this year, but the Wolverines are going to need to know early on how to tailor the offense around the former five-star gunslinger.

Is there enough depth at cornerback

At cornerback, the starting unit could be as good as anyone in the country. Returning starters, Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry, are All-Big Ten players, and either of them could have left after last season. The Wolverines also added All-Big 12 corner Smith Snowden from the transfer portal, and that will give Michigan a three-headed monster.

But it's what's behind those three that could be concerning. Shamari Ears is expected to take a sophomore leap after he came to Michigan last season as a decorated four-star prospect. Earls had an early injury last season, but was behind Jayden Sanders and Elijah Dotson on the depth chart.

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Michigan hopes to see Earls become its next standout corner after the starting trio leaves, and even if he is, there are concerns beyond Earls. Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jeremiah Lowe, and freshman Jamarion Vincent are all next in line. But Lowe has seen hardly any action and Vincent has seen zero.

Edmond appeared to be in line to see some playing time after his freshman year, but he has been buried on the depth chart. Injuries do occur, and Michigan hopes its starters don't have any in 2026, but the Wolverines need to establish some depth as fall camp occurs.

Who has emerged at wide receiver next to Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan

Following the spring, it was apparent that Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan had separated themselves from the pack and were the clear top two options for the season. That leaves both Jaime Ffrench and Salesi Moa battling it out with the likes of Travis Johnson, Jamar Browder, and Kendrick Bell, among others.

Both Ffrench and Moa are expected, and should, be the next two in line, but Kyle Whittingham wasn't ready to reveal that after the spring. With Michigan spreading things out more this season, the Wolverines are going to need at least four or five, if not more, wide receivers to take a step.

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Moa impressed in the spring game, making a one-handed grab, while Ffrench is known for his blazing speed. Bell, Browder, and Channing Goodwin all played last year, and they are going to want to see the field this year, which could make for an interesting fall.

Moa has the hype coming in as a five-star athlete, but Johnson is a big-bodied playmaker, who was a highly sought-after four-star wide receiver. Johnson could carve out some sort of role this fall, but can he make a push to beat out the veterans?

Who separated themselves in the O-line room

When it comes to the Michigan offensive line, the Wolverines hope to get back to the Joe Moore-Award winning ways in 2026 with Jim Harding leading the charge. There are likely only two offensive linemen who have their spots secured, and that's Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague.

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There are going to be some battles at the other positions and there are viable options. Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola will fight it out at left tackle, while Evan Link, Nathan Efobi, and Brady Norton will fight for a guard spot — with Frazier potentially moving inside if Babalola wins the left tackle battle.

The good news is that Michigan should have an extra two or three linemen it can trust if injuries occur, if the Wolverines want to go jumbo. However, Michigan needs some players to really separate themselves this fall to make the decision easier on who is going to get the starting nod come Week 1 against Western Michigan.