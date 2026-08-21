4 Michigan Football Defenders Whose Stock Continues to Rise In Week 3 of Fall Camp

Week 3 of fall camp is almost in the books, but the coaching staff is getting more looks at their new Michigan roster. There are certain players who are stepping up, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill spoke with the media on Thursday, and these four defensive players stood out.

Edge Nate Marshall

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Not too long ago, the second-year edge rusher's stock was down. That's because after several press conferences, Nate Marshall's name wasn't mentioned. It could've been an oversight, but time and time again, the likes of Dominic Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, Carter Meadows, and Tariq Boney's names were mentioned before Marshall.

But on Thursday, Jay Hill spoke about the former highly-touted edge rusher.

"Nate Marshall has done some really nice things the last couple days.. Marshall's been dynamic the last couple days," Hill said.

Marshall played a lot of football for Michigan last season, and while he's not going to start over John Henry Daley, or whoever wins the edge rusher battle between Nichols and Cam Brandt, he could still carve out a consistent role.

The Wolverines are going to stay fresh this season, and getting a longer look at Marshall would be ideal for the long-term future.

S Mason Curtis

It felt like Mason Curtis wasn't getting mentioned a ton due to Rod Moore coming back and the Wolverines landing Chris Bracy from Memphis. Those two are going to start for Michigan this season, but we can't forget about Curtis.

Hill said the Wolverines are treating him as a starter — although he likely won't trot out there with the '1s' on Sept. 5.

"Well, we're treating him just like a starter right now, because he's playing a lot," Hill said. "Him, Chris Bracy, Rod Moore, those guys, those three guys right now on paper are gonna play a lot. That will keep him healthy, and that will keep us in a good spot, and then Jordan Young has done a lot of great things, too, in the safety spot, so those four guys continue to improve over the next little bit."

Curtis was the No. 8 tackler on the team last season and was one of many Wolverines who recorded an interception. He is a tall player and can do different things utilizing his 6'5" height.

CB Shamari Earls

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We already kind of knew that Earls' stock was going up. But it was confirmed by Jay Hill on Thursday, saying the sophomore has taken a step forward.

"Shamari Earls has really made a great step forward. He's playing at a very high level right now," Hill said.

Earls has taken command of the No. 4 spot behind the Wolverines' star trio of corners. Hill noted that there are still battles happening for the No. 5, No. 6, and No 7 cornerback spots on the roster. Earls is locked in and should see an extensive role this fall.

LB Nathaniel Staehling

Although he didn't play in the spring, the North Dakota State transfer is coming on strong in the fall. Kyle Whittingham praised Nathaniel Staehling, and now Jay Hill touched on his ability.

"Yeah, Nathaniel's doing a really good job," said Hill. "You see a player that's played a lot of college football. He does a good job staying square, does a good job being physical, knows his assignments. He's really picked up the defense fast. So I'm excited about his future and what he's doing right now."

The linebacker position is the current position of interest on the defensive side of the football. It sounds like Staehling, Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng have all separated themselves from the pack and it's down to those four players.

Hill noted there would be more times that there would be three linebackers on the field at once this season, so chances are high that fans will see a lot of Staehling.