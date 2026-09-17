Michigan Football Has a Rising Star On the Defensive Line

Michigan football may have some issues on offense. Their passing game has been below average. Their run game has not picked up the slack. The offensive line, which was projected to be one of the best in the country, has not lived up to that standard through two games.

Is there a silver lining to be found?

The answer is yes. Michigan’s defense is dominant. They’ve given up just one touchdown through eight quarters of football.

That includes four quarters against John Mateer and an Oklahoma offense that was supposed to be one of the most dangerous groups in the country.

The biggest reason for Michigan’s success has been the dominance of their defensive line.

John Henry Daley was an excellent addition to the defense in the offseason as a former All American. He was expected to be the leader of this group, and the top pass rusher on the team.

Nate Marshall is a former five-star, and there are two freshman at the back of the depth chart who have yet to make an impact, but have plenty of talent.

The leader of this group through two weeks, however, was the name everyone was given during fall camp as a the potential breakout player.

Dom Nichols has been Michigan’s best pass rusher through two weeks, and he was recognized by PFF as one of the leaders in the country at getting pressure on the quarterback.

Nichols has been credited with 10 quarterback pressures this season, and has at least shared a sack in each of Michigan’s first two games.

Leaders in Quarterback Pressures This Season💪 pic.twitter.com/nht9VH81kn — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2026

His pressure numbers put him behind Missouri’s Daeden Hopkins, and Maryland’s Sidney Stewart.

He’s tied with five other players with 10 pressures including Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei and USC’s Jide Abasiri from the Big Ten.

Dominant Performance

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan once said that quarterbacks were overrated and pompous. They must go down, and they must go down hard.

Most offensive coaches will remind you that a quarterback has never completed a pass from his back. It’s true, pressure is the ultimate equalizer against even the greatest of quarterbacks.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play football. He lost two Super Bowls, including one with arguably the greatest offense ever in 2007 because of the pressure put on him by the New York Giants’ defensive line.

The best quarterback this side of Tom Brady to play is Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has lost two Super Bowls because his team could not block pass rushers from Tampa Bay or Philadelphia in 2021 and 2025, respectively.

Michigan EDGE Dom Nichols | Week 2 vs Oklahoma:



〽️ 7 QB Pressures

〽️ 91.8 Pass Rush Grade

〽️ 28% Win Rate@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/fMSXCWJhAl — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2026

Michigan replicated those performances against Oklahoma, holding John Mateer to less than 200 yards passing and sacked him officially three times.

Those numbers don’t do justice to the beating that Mateer took from Michigan’s defense on Saturday. That includes Nichols, who shared a sack, and may have had another had Mateer not ducked out of it, forcing a facemask penalty.

It was an unfortunate penalty, but still a positive that Nichols was able to get into the backfield as quickly as he did. Michigan’s defense will need more of that with the road they are about to travel.

The Gauntlet

Michigan does not have much time to rest on its laurels. John Mateer is far from the only quality quarterback they are going to face this season.

In October alone, they’ll face Rocco Becht and Josh Hoover. When the calendar turns to November, they could be facing the top two picks in April’s NFL Draft in Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin.

Draft stock will change throughout the course of the season, but Hoover, Moore, and Sayin are the top three quarterbacks in the Big Ten in some order.

Michigan’s defensive line has a chance to grow into a more disruptive force with the internal growth of players like Nate Marshall and Carter Meadows.

Ultimately, in the biggest games, the best players need to play their best games. A big reason Michigan was able to knock off Ohio State in 2021, 2022, and 2023 was because of the play of their top players in those games.

This year, one of those players has been breakout star Dom Nichols, and he’ll need to continue on this trajectory. If he does, the sky is the limit.



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