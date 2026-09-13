Michigan Football's Impressive Defensive Performance Propels Wolverines Up AP Top 25 Poll

One week can make a big difference in the court of public opinion. The Wolverines looked really bad, especially offensively, in Week 1 against Western Michigan, which dropped them from No. 16 to unranked in the first AP Top 25 poll.

But Michigan remains unranked no more. That's because the Wolverines had a big win against Oklahoma on Saturday, taking down the then-No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, 17-10. There was a lot to be happy about if you're a Michigan fan.

The defense continues to play like a juggernaut behind new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Michigan forced two turnovers, including a late fourth-quarter INT by Jyaire Hill. Jordan Marshall would cap off Hill's INT with what would become the game-winning TD.

Where Michigan is ranked

As the new AP Top 25 poll was released on Sunday, Michigan is now ranked No. 19 in the country.

The Wolverines are now ahead of the Sooners, who dropped from No. 11 to No. 24 following Michigan's win. The maize and blue are also ahead of Oregon, after the Ducks' embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State. Oregon is now ranked No. 21, and has fallen in each of the first two AP polls.

Entering the season, Michigan had four big games on the schedule. And that was Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State. While we've seen the Wolverines need a Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan, we've also seen Michigan put together four good quarters to beat a formidable foe.

The Wolverines will still be tested throughout the season, and both Iowa and Penn State are ranked, two teams Michigan will welcome to Ann Arbor.

For Michigan, the Wolverines need to continue to see development from Bryce Underwood, and continue to get their rushing attack going. Michigan's offensive line has shuffled around in each of the last two weeks and having continuity will be helpful.

If Michigan can get Jordan Marshall rolling and back to form from last season, the Wolverines' offense will take a major step forward. Having a good rushing attack will help Underwood open up the passing attack, which would only benefit his playmakers moving forward.

Full top 25

Texas Georgia Notre Dame Indiana Miami Ohio State LSU Ole Miss Texas A&M Alabama BYU USC Texas Tech Penn State Tennessee SMU Utah Iowa Michigan Missouri Oregon Houston Louisville Oklahoma Virginia

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage