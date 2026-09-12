College Football Week 2: Live Scores, Updates From Texas A&M–Arizona State, Michigan-Oklahoma, Full Saturday Slate
In this story:
Week Zero was an appetizer. Week 1 was a surprisingly delicious first course. And now with Week 2 of the college football season here, we have a full entrée of incredible games ahead.
The headliner is, of course, No. 1 Ohio State’s trip to Austin to take on Arch Manning and No. 4 Texas. The Buckeyes bludgeoned the Longhorns in a defensive struggle at home last year; this season Manning has a slew of new weapons, and may even get a lift from the return of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to the Forty Acres. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde has more on how the veteran DC may impact the second-year starting quarterback.
You don’t need to wait until that 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, though. There are great games in the noon ET window (Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan), the mid-afternoon (No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky, Arizona at No. 15 BYU) and the early evening (Memphis at Boise State, a matchup with huge Group of 6 College Football Playoff positioning stakes).
SI’s college football staff will be bringing you the key updates, highlights and scores from across the college football world. Follow along below.
College football Week 2 live updates, scores, highlights
College football Week 2 schedule: kickoff times, TV/streaming information
All times are ET.
Time
Home
Away
Broadcast
Noon
Oklahoma State
No. 6 Oregon
ESPN
Noon
Arizona State
No. 10 Texas A&M
ABC
Noon
Michigan
No. 11 Oklahoma
Fox
Noon
Army
South Florida
CBSSN
3:30 p.m.
Kentucky
No. 12 Alabama
ABC
3:30 p.m.
No. 15 BYU
Arizona
Fox
3:30 p.m.
Minnesota
Mississippi State
CBS
3:30 p.m.
Pitt
UCF
ESPN2
3:30 p.m.
Syracuse
Cal
ACCN
3:30 p.m.
Illinois
Duke
FS1
6 p.m.
Boise State
Memphis
USA
7 p.m.
Georgia Tech
No. 18 Tennessee
ESPN
7:15 p.m.
UCLA
San Diego State
BTN
7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Texas
No. 1 Ohio State
ABC
7:30 p.m.
No. 21 Iowa
Iowa State
NBC
10 p.m.
Air Force
North Dakota State
FS1
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.