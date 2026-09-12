College Football Week 2: Live Scores, Updates From Texas A&M–Arizona State, Michigan-Oklahoma, Full Saturday Slate

Week Zero was an appetizer. Week 1 was a surprisingly delicious first course. And now with Week 2 of the college football season here, we have a full entrée of incredible games ahead.

The headliner is, of course, No. 1 Ohio State’s trip to Austin to take on Arch Manning and No. 4 Texas. The Buckeyes bludgeoned the Longhorns in a defensive struggle at home last year; this season Manning has a slew of new weapons, and may even get a lift from the return of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to the Forty Acres. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde has more on how the veteran DC may impact the second-year starting quarterback.

You don’t need to wait until that 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, though. There are great games in the noon ET window (Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan), the mid-afternoon (No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky, Arizona at No. 15 BYU) and the early evening (Memphis at Boise State, a matchup with huge Group of 6 College Football Playoff positioning stakes).

SI’s college football staff will be bringing you the key updates, highlights and scores from across the college football world. Follow along below.

College football Week 2 live updates, scores, highlights

College football Week 2 schedule: kickoff times, TV/streaming information

All times are ET.

Time Home Away Broadcast Noon Oklahoma State No. 6 Oregon ESPN Noon Arizona State No. 10 Texas A&M ABC Noon Michigan No. 11 Oklahoma Fox Noon Army South Florida CBSSN 3:30 p.m. Kentucky No. 12 Alabama ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 15 BYU Arizona Fox 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Mississippi State CBS 3:30 p.m. Pitt UCF ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Syracuse Cal ACCN 3:30 p.m. Illinois Duke FS1 6 p.m. Boise State Memphis USA 7 p.m. Georgia Tech No. 18 Tennessee ESPN 7:15 p.m. UCLA San Diego State BTN 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas No. 1 Ohio State ABC 7:30 p.m. No. 21 Iowa Iowa State NBC 10 p.m. Air Force North Dakota State FS1

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