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College Football Week 2: Live Scores, Updates From Texas A&M–Arizona State, Michigan-Oklahoma, Full Saturday Slate

Week 2 of the college football season brings us a litany of big cross-conference matchups, headlined by Saturday night’s showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas.
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Bryce Underwood needed an extra second to lead Michigan past Western Michigan. Can he take a huge step forward against Oklahoma’s elite defense?
Bryce Underwood needed an extra second to lead Michigan past Western Michigan. Can he take a huge step forward against Oklahoma’s elite defense? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Ohio State BuckeyesTexas LonghornsMichigan WolverinesOklahoma SoonersArizona WildcatsBYU CougarsMemphis TigersBoise State BroncosAlabama Crimson TideKentucky WildcatsOklahoma State CowboysOregon DucksArizona State Sun DevilsTexas A&M AggiesArmy West Point Black KnightsSouth Florida BullsMinnesota Golden GophersMississippi State BulldogsPittsburgh PanthersUCF KnightsSyracuse OrangeCalifornia Golden BearsIllinois Fighting IlliniDuke Blue DevilsGeorgia Tech Yellow JacketsTennessee VolunteersUCLA BruinsSan Diego State AztecsIowa HawkeyesIowa State CyclonesAir Force FalconsNorth Dakota State Bison

Week Zero was an appetizer. Week 1 was a surprisingly delicious first course. And now with Week 2 of the college football season here, we have a full entrée of incredible games ahead.

The headliner is, of course, No. 1 Ohio State’s trip to Austin to take on Arch Manning and No. 4 Texas. The Buckeyes bludgeoned the Longhorns in a defensive struggle at home last year; this season Manning has a slew of new weapons, and may even get a lift from the return of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to the Forty Acres. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde has more on how the veteran DC may impact the second-year starting quarterback.

You don’t need to wait until that 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, though. There are great games in the noon ET window (Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan), the mid-afternoon (No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky, Arizona at No. 15 BYU) and the early evening (Memphis at Boise State, a matchup with huge Group of 6 College Football Playoff positioning stakes).

SI’s college football staff will be bringing you the key updates, highlights and scores from across the college football world. Follow along below.

College football Week 2 live updates, scores, highlights

College football Week 2 schedule: kickoff times, TV/streaming information

All times are ET.

Time

Home

Away

Broadcast

Noon

Oklahoma State

No. 6 Oregon

ESPN

Noon

Arizona State

No. 10 Texas A&M

ABC

Noon

Michigan

No. 11 Oklahoma

Fox

Noon

Army

South Florida

CBSSN

3:30 p.m.

Kentucky

No. 12 Alabama

ABC

3:30 p.m.

No. 15 BYU

Arizona

Fox

3:30 p.m.

Minnesota

Mississippi State

CBS

3:30 p.m.

Pitt

UCF

ESPN2

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse

Cal

ACCN

3:30 p.m.

Illinois

Duke

FS1

6 p.m.

Boise State

Memphis

USA

7 p.m.

Georgia Tech

No. 18 Tennessee

ESPN

7:15 p.m.

UCLA

San Diego State

BTN

7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Texas

No. 1 Ohio State

ABC

7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Iowa

Iowa State

NBC

10 p.m.

Air Force

North Dakota State

FS1

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

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