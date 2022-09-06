U-M Kicker Jake Moody Quietly Did Something Very Big On Saturday

When it comes to a rich tradition of greatness, few programs around the country can compete with the University of Michigan Football program. From Tom Brady to Charles Woodson, some of the biggest names in football have spent their college years wearing the winged helmet in Ann Arbor.

That's what makes Jake Moody's accomplishment over the weekend so impressive.

On a day where the Wolverines would easily dispose of the Colorado State Rams by a score of 51-7, Moody would finish the afternoon converting three-of-three field goal attempts and six PATs. Moody's 15 points on Saturday brought his career total to 223 points, passing Desmond Howard (222 career points) in the process.

Moody is now just 23 points away from inserting his name into Michigan's top-ten all-time scoring list.

Prior to the start of the season, Moody announced that he had partnered with Better Made, a Michigan-based potato chip company, to raise money for pediatric cancer research. As part of the partnership, Better Made committed to donating $300 toward pediatric cancer research for each field goal made by Moody on Saturday.