Pro Football Network: 5 Wolverines, 19 Big Ten Players Projected in Four-Round NFL Mock Draft

This past week, analysts from Pro Football Network put together their latest four-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, taking into account the NFL season thus far.

Five Michigan Wolverines were among those projected to be taken in any of the opening four rounds, headlined by redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who recently opted back in and will suit up for the Wolverines this fall after initially decided to just get ready for the draft. In this mock draft, Mayfield gets picked by the Chicago Bears with the 49th overall pick in the second round.

Click HERE to view Nick Farabaugh's full mock draft with NFL teams listed, and see below for a list of every Big Ten player projected to be taken inside rounds 1-4.

1ST ROUND:

3. Micah Parsons – LB (Penn State)

5. Rondale Moore – WR (Purdue)

9. Justin Fields – QB (Ohio State)

10. Jayson Oweh – DE (Penn State)

17. Rashod Bateman – WR (Minnesota)

19. Shaun Wade – CB (Ohio State)

20. Pat Freiermuth – TE (Penn State)

2ND ROUND:

33. Wyatt Davis – OG (Ohio State)

43. Tyler Linderbaum – IOL (Iowa)

49. Jaylen Mayfield – OT (Michigan)

50. Aidan Hutchinson – DE (Michigan)

61. Cameron McGrone – LB (Michigan)

3RD ROUND:

69. Journey Brown – RB (Penn State)

70. Josh Myers – C (Ohio State)

71. Ambry Thomas – CB (Michigan)

74. Rashawn Slater – IOL (Northwestern)

85. Ihmir Smith-Marsette – WR (Iowa)

86. Kwity Paye – DE (Michigan)

88. Shaka Toney – DE (Penn State)

4TH ROUND:

122. Thayer Munford – OT (Ohio State)

Michigan and the Big Ten is scheduled to begin the weekend of October 24, with the Wolverines slated to travel to Minnesota. The time has not been determined yet, but many believe it will be a night game.