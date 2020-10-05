SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Pro Football Network: 5 Wolverines, 19 Big Ten Players Projected in Four-Round NFL Mock Draft

BrandonBrown

This past week, analysts from Pro Football Network put together their latest four-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, taking into account the NFL season thus far.

Five Michigan Wolverines were among those projected to be taken in any of the opening four rounds, headlined by redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who recently opted back in and will suit up for the Wolverines this fall after initially decided to just get ready for the draft. In this mock draft, Mayfield gets picked by the Chicago Bears with the 49th overall pick in the second round.

Click HERE to view Nick Farabaugh's full mock draft with NFL teams listed, and see below for a list of every Big Ten player projected to be taken inside rounds 1-4.

1ST ROUND:

3. Micah Parsons – LB (Penn State)

5. Rondale Moore – WR (Purdue)

9. Justin Fields – QB (Ohio State)

10. Jayson Oweh – DE (Penn State)

17. Rashod Bateman – WR (Minnesota)

19. Shaun Wade – CB (Ohio State)

20. Pat Freiermuth – TE (Penn State)

2ND ROUND:

33. Wyatt Davis – OG (Ohio State)

43. Tyler Linderbaum – IOL (Iowa)

49. Jaylen Mayfield – OT (Michigan)

50. Aidan Hutchinson – DE (Michigan)

61. Cameron McGrone – LB (Michigan)

3RD ROUND:

69. Journey Brown – RB (Penn State)

70. Josh Myers – C (Ohio State)

71. Ambry Thomas – CB (Michigan)

74. Rashawn Slater – IOL (Northwestern)

85. Ihmir Smith-Marsette – WR (Iowa)

86. Kwity Paye – DE (Michigan)

88. Shaka Toney – DE (Penn State)

4TH ROUND:

122. Thayer Munford – OT (Ohio State)

Michigan and the Big Ten is scheduled to begin the weekend of October 24, with the Wolverines slated to travel to Minnesota. The time has not been determined yet, but many believe it will be a night game.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Football Chatter: Thoughts On Dax Hill, Joe Milton, Nico Collins

What our insiders like about Michigan's QB room, plus thoughts on the offensive line, Nico Collins and Daxton Hill.

MichaelSpath

Giovanni El-Hadi Working To Bring Donovan Edwards, Drew Kendall Into The Fold

Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi is still angling to help U-M land a couple more high profile prospects in the 2021 cycle.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Would Beat...

Michigan finds itself in the top 25 on the latest version of the AP Poll, but are they in the right spot?

BrandonBrown

Jon Jansen Sees Ed Warinner As Unsung Hero Of Michigan's Offense

With four new starters up front, Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner will be a key to success in 2020.

Eric Rutter

Predicting Michigan's Starting Lineup In 2020

Michigan football will have a lot of new starters this season, but several Wolverines should be known commodities as well.

Eric Rutter

Aidan Hutchinson Talks Michigan's Offseason Progression With Jon Jansen

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is anxious to take the field this fall, and he discussed that with former U-M tackle Jon Jansen on the Inside the Trenches podcast.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Michigan Still Squarely In The Mix For Florida State Commit Omarion Cooper

For now Omarion Cooper is a Florida State commit, but the Noles are struggling mightily on the field.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Is Getting A Passionate Heavy Hitter In Giovanni El-Hadi

Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi had another strong effort on Friday night, one that saw him contribute at four (!) positions.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Makes The Cut For No. 2 Overall Player JT Tuimoloau

Michigan is still in the mix for one of the top prospects in the entire country in 2021.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Aidan Hutchinson Sees Michigan's Defense Playing As Fast As Ever

Michigan's defensive unit should be a strength of the team once again according to Aidan Hutchinson.

Eric Rutter