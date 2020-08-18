BREAKING: Jalen Mayfield Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

In a not-so-surprising move, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

After Mayfield's solid 2019 campaign, his name started popping up on mock draft boards and usually in the first round. Given the state of college football right now, Michigan's cancelled season and no immediate plans for reinstatement, you simply cannot blame Mayfield for making the decision to focus on his professional career.

Mayfield finishes his Michigan career with 13 starts at right tackle. He arrived at Michigan at around 260 pounds and looked more like a tight end than an offensive tackle. Now, he's 6-5, 320 pounds and highly athletic. He's got a very bright future because of his quick feet, length and ability to play multiple positions.

For Mayfield, the decision was likely an easy one, but for Michigan fans, this one hurts. Michigan's offensive line will now look entirely new the next time they take the field as Mayfield was the only returning starter slated to see the field in 2020 and instead of seeing Mayfield get better and better at U-M, it'll happen somewhere in the league.