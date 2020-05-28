Four Wolverines Popping Up On Draft Boards

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, 2021 mock drafts started popping up almost immediately. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield immediately started being discussed as a potential first-round pick, but a few other Wolverines are now starting to surface as future pros.

Four wolverines are worth keeping an eye on as potential draft picks as things currently stand according to Kevin McGuire of Athlon Sports and depending how the season plays out, that number could always grow.

Jalen Mayfield, OT

Michigan will have another solid offensive lineman be drafted. Mayfield will be the top Wolverine on the big board next season, but a good showing in the 2020 season could see him rise even higher among the offensive linemen in the draft pool. - Kevin McGuire

Mayfield stepped in as a starter at right tackle last year and really excelled. He shined especially bright against Ohio State's Chase Young in the regular season finale and really looks the part as a 6-5, 320-pounder with exceptional athleticism. He'll likely stay at right tackle for U-M but might have the foot speed and agility to play on the left side in the NFL.

Dylan McCaffrey, QB

Michigan's Shea Patterson was not drafted this year, but McCaffrey is already being projected to go as early as the first round next year by some analysts. Leading what could be a rejuvenated Michigan offense will help McCaffrey live up to some of that hype. - Kevin McGuire

McCaffrey doesn't have a lot of playing time under his belt but he's got great size at 6-5, 220 pounds, excellent speed as a runner and a very adequate arm. He has dealt with injuries while at Michigan but has thrown three touchdowns and run for another two in very limited snaps as a Wolverine.

Nico Collins, WR

Collins is coming off a season as one of Michigan’s top receivers with 729 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Another year of solid numbers should easily have him being drafted by an NFL team next year. - Kevin McGuire

Collins flirted with the NFL this year so it's a virtual certainly that he'll be selected in next year's draft. The 6-5, 223-pounder can do it all as a wide receiver. He's obviously got great size, can really high point the ball, can box out smaller defenders and, if his winter conditioning numbers are accurate, can stretch the field with 4.46 speed. It would be great to watch Collins eclipse 1,000 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns but a receiver hasn't done that at Michigan since 2013.

Andrew Stueber, OT/OG

Michigan's second offensive lineman that could be drafted next season, Stueber will continue to grow as well and refine some of his skills to make the leap to the NFL. - Kevin McGuire

At 6-7, 334 pounds, Stueber definitely has the size to play in the league but it remains to be seen how effective he'll be coming off a torn ACL. What position he'll play is also up in the air after he was battling Mayfield for the right tackle spot last year but could bump inside this season due to team needs.