Ed Warinner Discusses Coaching One-Time Minnesota Commit Jalen Mayfield At Michigan

Several years back, current Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner was stationed in Minneapolis as an assistant on the Minnesota coaching staff.

At the time, Warinner was involved in the team's recruiting battles, and one of those involved Jalen Mayfield, a prized offensive tackle recruit in the 2018 class. Mayfield was ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 17 offensive tackle in the nation overall, so he was a prospect that Warinner and his Gophers coaching colleagues were excited about once he committed to Michigan.

Eventually, Michigan entered the mix and offered Mayfield a scholarship, a move that prompted the in-state product to pick the Wolverines and decommit from Minnesota. But as time would tell, that would not be the last time Warinner and Mayfield crossed paths as the two are obviously on Michigan's coaching staff and team respectively.

This week, the two will face their former school on Saturday night, and Warinner talked about the long road they've taken to get here in a session with the media on Wednesday.

What do you think of Michigan's chances to thwart the Minnesota offensive line? Will Mayfield help lead a successful OL unit that leaves Michigan sack-free on Saturday? Let us know!