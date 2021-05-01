BREAKING: Jalen Mayfield Selected In Third Round

Name: Jalen Mayfield

Selection: Atlanta Falcons — Rd. 3, Pk. 68

Position: OL

Height/Weight: 6-5, 325 pounds

College Career Highlights:

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2019)

• Three-year letterman (2018-19-20)

• Appeared in 18 games in his career with 15 starts at right tackle



Junior (2020)

• Appeared and started in two games at right tackle to earn his third varsity letter

• Shared Offensive Lineman of the Week honors with Andrew Vastardis for his performance against Minnesota

• Started at right tackle against Michigan State (Oct. 31), at Minnesota (Oct. 24)



Sophomore (2019)

• Started all 13 games at right tackle and also contributed on special teams to earn his second varsity letter

• Started at right tackle against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31), Army (Sept. 7), Rutgers (Sept. 28), Iowa (Oct. 5), Notre Dame (Oct. 26), Michigan State (Nov. 30), Michigan State (Nov. 16), at Wisconsin (Sept. 21), at Illinois (Oct. 12), at Penn State (Oct. 19), at Maryland (Nov. 2), at Indiana (Nov. 23) and against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1), also played special teams



Freshman (2018)

• Appeared in three games at left tackle to earn his first varsity letter

• Made his U-M debut playing left tackle against Western Michigan (Sept. 8)

• Saw snaps at left tackle against Nebraska (Sept. 22) and Maryland (Oct. 6)