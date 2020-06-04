Former Michigan defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell never really found his way at Michigan. The veteran DB announced via Instagram that he'll now give it a go at Akron.

Kelly-Powell obviously posted the picture, but took the opportunity to announce his new school and speak out in the wake of the horrific killing of George Floyd. Young African-American athletes across the country have been posting the same message in a display of solidarity to spread the message that so many people are

"I am a BLACK MAN. I Build... I don’t tear down other Black MEN! I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others up! We are in this together! With all the negativity going on let’s do something positive. Upload 1 picture of yourself and only you. Tag as many brothers as possible. Let's build wack other up and become even stronger. COPY & PASTE. If I tag you, don’t disappoint."

Announcing his transfer like this is on brand for Kelly-Powell. I've known him since he was in about ninth or tenth grade and he's one of the most cerebral and humble kids I've ever dealt with. He was always very quiet and to the point, which is exactly how I'd describe his announcement. It was done to proclaim his transfer destination but more to shine a light on the bigger issues at hand right now.

Kelly-Powell played mostly special teams after bouncing around the secondary and finished his Michigan career with just seven tackles. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Akron and can play immediately.

Kudos and good luck to JKP.