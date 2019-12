Name: Jeffrey Persi

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: J Serra Catholic

Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, CA

Height/Weight: 6-7/265

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 320 ranked prospect and the No. 26 ranked OT nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: Though not as highly rated, Persi’s measurable are eerily similar to the last California offensive lineman to sign with Michigan — Erik Magnuson.